logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Polkadot price analysis: DOT drops down to $5.36 to extend decline

Polkadot price analysis
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Polkadot price descended further downward today
  • Price reached a year-long low of $5.36 over the past 24 hours
  • Descending triangle deepened on the daily chart

Polkadot price analysis continues to show bearish reading as price fails to recover from the distinct decline initiated on November 8. DOT dropped down to a 52-week low of $5.36 over the past 24 hours, as the downward descent deepened to strengthen the bearish outlook. DOT price was extending high at $7.42 just at the start of November, but faced rejection around the mark and corrected heavily. Polkadot bulls would have to conjure up significant momentum from this point to reach above the $6.40 resistance. This could still be a likely scenario as the market reached an oversold zone where another negative move could be unlikely.

The larger cryptocurrency market mimicked Polkadot’s decline, led by Bitcoin’s descent down to $16,000. Ethereum followed suit, incurring a 6 percent downtrend to stay just above the $1,000 mark. Among Altcoins, Dogecoin dropped 8 percent to move down to $0.07, whereas Ripple lost 5 percent to $0.36. Meanwhile, Cardano dropped 5 percent to move as low as $0.51, similar to Solana’s demise down to $12.31.

Screenshot 2022 11 20 at 10.50.38 PM
Polkadot price analysis: Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

Polkadot price analysis: DOT stays behind moving averages on daily chart

On the 24-hour candlestick chart for Polkadot price analysis, price can be seen forming an extended downward triangle. DOT has failed to recover from a decline that started on November 8. Since then, price has lost more than 25 percent, with a further 3 percent decline over the past 24 hours. However, trading volume picked up over 47 percent over the past 24 hours, indicating some buying action as buyers come into the market at discounted price.

DOTUSDT 2022 11 20 22 56 50
Polkadot price analysis: 24-hour chart. Source: Trading View

The expected buying momentum will have to push price up to the $6.17 resistance to move above the 9 and 21-day moving averages. DOT currently sits below the crucial 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) $5.68. The 24-hour relative strength index (RSI) sits in an oversold region at 35.73 and is expected to move upwards if it falls down to the 30-mark. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) curve can also be seen continuing along a bearish divergence that crossed the neutral zone to turn bearish on November 9.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Razi Khan

Razi Khan

A Master's graduate in Renewable Energy Systems from England, UK, Razi is a tech-enthusiast. He's served as a content specialist for BlockPublisher in the US and has been an avid member of the crypto space as a journalist, trader, investor and analyst since 2018.

Related News

Hot Stories

Polkadot price analysis: DOT drops down to $5.36 to extend decline
21 November, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: Price levels down to $0.319 as bearish pressure prevails
20 November, 2022
2 mins read
FTX crash: Crypto bear market to extend till late 2023
20 November, 2022
2 mins read
Biden pushes for tighter international crypto regulation
20 November, 2022
2 mins read
Binance Coin price analysis: BNB falls to $270 as selling pressure increases
20 November, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

FTX crash: Crypto bear market to extend till late 2023
20 November, 2022
2 mins read
FTX hacker swaps millions in ETH for RenBTC Tokens
20 November, 2022
2 mins read
How can CEXs pursue safe practices? Ethereum co-founder shares insights
20 November, 2022
2 mins read
Best crypto memes of the day - November 18th
18 November, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - November 18th
18 November, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here