DOT price has increased up to $22.2 level.

Polkadot price analysis is bullish today.

DOT/USD pair is currently at $20.4

Polkadot price analysis shows that the bullish momentum has pushed the price to $22.2 and that future value rises are anticipated in the coming hours. The price trend line for Polkadot has been rising over the past several days, as the coin’s value has steadily improved over the previous week. Today, DOT is attempting to break past $22.2 and continue upwards to $24 and possibly even $30 per coin.

We predict that the price of DOT will increase to $24 in the coming days, although we cannot accurately predict how high it will go. To get future updates on our forecasts, subscribe so you can receive notifications via email immediately when further predictions and analysis are available.

DOT/USD 1-day price chart: DOT recovers 3.38 percent value

The price value has been increasing in the past few days. However, it has not been able to break the $15 resistance level. The overall trend for Polkadot is bullish, with small corrections upwards from time to time. As of now, a retrace towards $13.5 seems likely, but a significant downwards correction is not anticipated due to the positive market sentiment and technical indicators.

DOT/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

Today’s trading session shows that the price of one DOT stands at $20.4 per coin after an increase of about 14%. In anticipation of further increases, we assume that the immediate resistance levels lie around $22.2 and $24 per coin, which means that investors should closely monitor the market for buying opportunities.

In addition, if you have already invested in DOT, we encourage you to either keep the coins and wait for a price increase or use this rise as an opportunity to cash out some of your coin holdings. However, we do not advise selling all of your coins and leaving the market until prices increase. The market may experience a short period of stagnation; therefore, it is advisable that you only sell some of your coins.

DOT/USD price chart: Recent price developments

The 4-hour price graph shows that the market’s trading volume is increasing, and several technical indicators are bullish. The exponential moving average (EMA) of 20 periods with a short period of 1 hour shows a strong upwards trend, indicating several price increases over the next few hours.

DOT/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

We expect the price to move upward soon; however, it is likely to experience short periods of correction between $13.5 and $25 due to the volatility of the cryptocurrency markets.

The market has experienced relatively large gains over the past 24 hours; however, it is highly volatile, meaning significant price increases are not expected to continue. Short-term price fluctuations between $23 and $19.5 can be expected over the next few days, but the overall trend will remain positive if the uptrend continues.

Polkadot price analysis: Conclusion

The Polkadot price analysis shows that the bullish momentum has pushed the price to $22.2 and that future value rises are anticipated in the coming hours. The price trend line for Polkadot has been rising over the past several days, as the coin’s value has steadily improved over the previous week.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.