TL;DR Breakdown

Polkadot price analysis is bearish for next week.

DOT/USD retraced to $32 overnight.

DOT has lost its momentum this week.

The Polkadot price analysis is bearish for today, as the market retraced over the last 24 hours after establishing a somewhat higher high yesterday. As a result, we anticipate DOT/USD to continue decreasing and retrace more of its recent gains.

Polkadot price movement in the last 24 hours: Polkadot attempting to break out of $34 into $36

In the last 24 hours, Polkadot (DOT) has fluctuated in the range of $33.6 and $34.91, indicating low volatility over that period. Volumes have decreased by 22.93 percent to $1.37 billion while the overall market capitalization is around $32.2 billion, putting it at position 9th place overall

DOT/USD 4-hour chart: DOT set for further retracement?

We may see a sideways movement in the Polkadot market over the next couple of days, as shown by the 4-hour chart.

The price of Polkadot has increased significantly this week. After establishing a higher low around $23.5 on the 26th of August, DOT/USD gained more momentum this week.

Until the $34 level was reached after a slowing in momentum and a somewhat higher high, indicating exhaustion, DOT had gained about 45 percent. This price movement has resulted in a little retracement over the last 24 hours, with the $32 mark serving as support for now.

However, considering that bulls are likely exhausted, we anticipate DOT/USD to begin recovering next week and reclaiming some of the gains made this week. The next support level is $30, with additional support at the $29 previous swing high.

Polkadot Price Analysis: Conclusion

The downward price trend for Polkadot indicates a retracement is coming, according to the Polkadot price analysis. As a result, we anticipate DOT/USD to fall further over the next 24 hours, with $30 as support.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision