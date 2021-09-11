TL;DR Breakdown

Our Polkadot price analysis suggests bullishness

DOT/USD reversed to $28

DOT is set to test higher lows today

Today’s Polkadot price analysis suggests bullish signals in the next 24-hours of candlesticks after the coin retested the $30 support and was pulled lower near the $28 mark. Therefore, we are looking forward to an uptrend in the course of the day where Polkadot could rally once more and breach the $30 mark.

The overall cryptocurrency market trades bearishly, with the majority of the altcoins recording losses on the 24-hour chart. Market leaders BTC and ETH lost more than 3 percent, while Solana turned out to be the worst performer of the day after shedding 15 percent of its value.

Polkadot price movement in the last 24 hours: Polkadot struggles with $29 resistance

According to our daily Polkadot price analysis, the DOT/USD underwent a tight daily range of $28.25 – $29.80 over the last 24-hours. Trading volume dropped by 13.50 percent on the daily chart to a sum of $3.04 billion. Coin Market Cap data indicated a total market capitalization of $31.7 billion after a 7.93 percent decline. Polkadot was displaced from position #9 by the USDC stablecoin after the drop in market capitalization.

DOT/USD 4-hour chart: DOT ready to reverse again?

On the 4-hour Polkadot price analysis chart, we see DOT/USD price action advocating for another push higher on the 24-hour chart.

Polkadot’s price action has recorded rapid bullish momentum over the past month. From the previous July swing low of $10.5, DOT/USD went up by over 250 percent to the $35 mark.

However, buyers could not successfully cap more gains, after several weeks of consolidation, DOT reversed. After a drop of 15 percent, support was found above $29.40, and later the coin would reverse once again above $30.

Polkadot has since retested the $30 multiple times, with the $29 mark acting as seller resistance. With the last one seen yesterday on the 2-day chart. As long as the support holds, we can expect the Polkadot price to reverse later today and quickly advance to $38.

Polkadot Price Analysis: Conclusion

Our 24-hour Polkadot price analysis is bullish and indicates positive signals above $35. We expect the coin to prepare for further upsides as the DOT/USD rallies higher and higher in the second week of September.