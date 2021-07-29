TL;DR Breakdown

DOT rallied yesterday.

Polkadot spiked to the $15 mark again today.

DOT/USD is likely to reverse over the next 24 hours.

Polkadot price analysis is bearish for today as another attempt to move above the $15 mark was met with rejection for further upside. Therefore, we can assume, DOT/USD will start to reverse later today and test the closest support around $13.6 next.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades with mixed results over the last 24 hours. The market leaders, Bitcoin and Ethereum, are slightly in the green, with a gain of 0.45 and 0.14 percent, respectively. Ripple (XRP) is among the worst performers as it trades around 4.6 percent loss.

Polkadot price movement in the last 24 hours: Polkadot rallies towards the $15 mark again.

DOT/USD traded in a range of $14.11 – $15.03, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 9.21 percent and totals $1.18 billion. Meanwhile, the total market capitalization trades around $14.56 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 9th place overall.

DOT/USD 4-hour chart: DOT ready to reverse?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Polkadot price rejecting further upside as bears prepare to push to the downside later today.

Polkadot price action traded within a strong bullish momentum over the last few days after a strong decline was seen earlier this month to the $10.5 mark. DOT/USD lost more than 40 percent during the last downswing, with most of it currently getting reclaimed by a bullish retracement.

Previously the $15 mark acted as a powerful support level. Polkadot price approached to retest this previous support as a resistance earlier this week, indicating that we could see reversal around this area.

Since the overall market trades with strong bearish momentum, DOT/USD is likely to set another wave to the downside along with the overall trend. Therefore, as long as the $15 mark is not breached, we expect Polkadot to see a lot more downside over the following weeks.

Polkadot Price Analysis: Conclusion

Polkadot price analysis indicates bearish momentum to follow over the next 24 hours as the $15 resistance gets retested for the second time with a rejection for further upside. Therefore, we expect DOT/USD to retrace later today and test the $13.5 support next.

