Polkadot price analysis is bearish as the market failed to breach the $17 mark yesterday and started moving lower again. Over the past hours, DOT/USD broke below the several-week ascending support trendline, which will likely result in further downside over the next 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall cryptocurrency market trades in the red over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has lost 5.3 percent while Ethereum 4.58 percent. Rest of the altcoin market trades with a similar loss of 5-6 percent.

Polkadot price movement in the last 24 hours

DOT/USD traded in a range of $14.79 – $16.58, indicating a moderate amount of volatility. Trading volume has increased by 16.88 percent and totals $812.7 billion. Meanwhile, the total market cap stands at around $14.3 billion, ranking cryptocurrency in 9th place.

DOT/USD 4-hour chart – DOT spikes below the support trendline

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Polkadot price reversing again after failing to set a higher high overnight.

The overall Polkadot price action still trades in a bearish price action structure. After retracing by more than 50 percent from the $26 high, DOT/USD retested the previous major low of around $13.5.

From the $13.5 support, DOT/USD attempted to regain some of the loss. However, the $17 price level could not be broken last week. Yesterday Polkadot set a higher low around $16.5 as the 100 period moving average blue line was retested. From there, DOT/USD moved lower over the past hours and set a slightly lower low.

Therefore, Polkadot will likely reverse back to the downside later this week and attempt to finally breach the $13.5 support. Alternatively, the market will continue moving sideways to build support to move higher over the following weeks.

Polkadot Price Analysis: Conclusion

Polkadot price analysis indicates bearish market sentiment for the upcoming week. After failing to set a higher high overnight, the market retraced lower, reached the previous swing low, and broke below the ascending support trendline. Overall this price action development should lead DOT/USD towards a lot more downside later this week, with the $13.5 mark targeted next.

