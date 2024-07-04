Loading...

Planet Mojo offers a reward pool of $25,000 USDC and 1 million MOJO

Planet Mojo Summer Surge

1. Players will compete for a grand prize and additional rewards
2. The new season comes with several updates
  • Planet Mojo is kicking off its Summer Surge event on 11th July.
  • Players will get a chance to win rewards from a shared prize pool of 1 million MOJO tokens and $25,000 USDC.
  • The event will mark the beginning of the new season, Pride of the Past.

Planet Mojo is launching its Summer Surge event on 11th July, offering players a chance to win rewards from a shared pool of 1 million MOJO tokens along with $25,000 USDC. Both existing and new players can participate in the event.

Players will compete for a grand prize and additional rewards

The grand prize pool of this event includes $25,000 USDC and 1 million MOJO tokens. Along with that, players will also receive additional rewards from the Planet Mojo Ecosystem such as Gems and Ores, and Skins. 100 whitelist spots for “Prophecy of the Ancients” will also be given out.

Aura Points Leaderboard in Planet Mojo (Source: Planet Mojo)

Those players who are not at the top of the leaderboards will also get chances to win rewards via raffles. However, to be eligible for the raffles, players must win at least one Duel Match in the ongoing wave.

Players will need Aura Points to unlock various rewards during the Summer Surge event. These can be accumulated by participating in various activities. Here is a list of the activities that can generate Aura Points:

  • Progression of the Battlepass.
  • Leaderboard snapshots.
  • Weekly tournaments and quests.
  • Referral system (players will earn 5% of the Aura Points gained by friends and an additional Aura Points for the invited friend).

The new season comes with several updates

New Champion in Planet Mojo (Source: Planet Mojo X Account)

The Summer Surge event will also start the new season of Planet Mojo titled, “Pride of the Past.” This season comes with new content such as SpellStones like Immunity and Medusa’s curse. A new champion named King Kalahar will also be introduced.

Along with that, new features will also be added to the game including:

  • New character voiceovers
  • Localized language support
  • Customization of mojos with new facial expressions, dynamic hair, and tint-able gear.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Shummas Humayun

