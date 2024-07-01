Earn rewards in the Guild of Guardians Act 2: Guardians Unite

Web3 game Guild of Guardians is releasing its “Act 2: Guardians Unite” on 3rd July, 2024. Up to 3 million $GOG tokens, currently worth around $686,000, are up for grabs in the upcoming Act. Several updates, such as Guild Power, avatar customization, and special events, are also underway.

Guild of Guardians introduced its Act 1 as part of the ‘Age of the Dread’ launch event featuring Boss Rush competitions and the Arena. The first act offered rewards of up to $1 million in $GOG tokens, founder NFTs, and Ascendant Seals.

Act 2 is now offering a shared pool of 3 million $GOG tokens along with several key updates and special events, such as an endless mode with a leaderboard. Players will be able to compete for leaderboard positions using monster features and rune sets.

Act 2 comes with a new feature called Guild Power that boosts the guild members’ abilities. The skills unlocked, and their activation in Guild Power depends on the Guild Level.

Guilds will require Unity Stone to upgrade these skills, which they can accrue via Guild Quests or from other players via donations. However, only specially privileged members can upgrade their skills.

Guild Power in GoG Act 2

Guild Quests have also received some updates in this new Act. The quests will provide new dispatch tasks to players every day, each of which will require a specific guardian. After the assignment, there will be a countdown phase, at the end of which players can get the rewards. The tasks that have not been activated get reset every 24 hours. However, the tasks currently in progress won’t be reset.

Avatar Customization in the new Act will allow players to set unique profiles. The appearance of these avatars depends on the art resources downloaded by the server. Upon entry, every Avatar will have unique effects.

How will the rewards be distributed?

Players in the Guild of Guardians can sell, trade, and showcase their in-game skills. While waiting for Act 2, players can participate in global leaderboards that offer million $GOG tokens. Here is a table featuring the rewards and their distribution schedule.

Event Total Rewards Eligible Players Scoring Start Scoring End Distribution Date Endless 1,500,000 $GOG 10,000 19-June-2024 03-July-2024 08-July-2024 Arena 750,000 $GOG 5,000 19-June-2024 03-July-2024 08-July-2024 Boss-Rush 750,000 $GOG 5,000 19-June-2024 03-July-2024 08-July-2024

