Loading...

Axie Infinity launches the Axie Bounty Aid

1 mins read
Axie Bounty Aid

Contents
1. How does the Axie Bounty Aid work?
Share link:

In this post:

  • Axie Infinity launches the Axie Bounty Aid to help players complete daily tasks.
  • Every week, 20 players will be selected via a raffle.
  • Players need to complete 3 daily quests and post their progress on X (formerly Twitter) to enter the contest.

Axie Infinity has announced the Axie Bounty Aid to help players who find it difficult to complete more than 3 tasks daily on the bounty board due to not having enough fortune slips. This weekly series offers players a chance to win a prayer delegation with 100 Fortune Slips.

Also read: Axie Infinity Origins S8 Postseason Begins With the Elite 8 Tournament, Giveaways, and Updates

The Daily Bounty Board in Axie Infinity allows players to earn AXS by completing various challenges and tasks. The Axie Bounty Aid program will pick 20 players every week and provide them with a Prayer Delegation lasting 1 week, along with 100 Fortune Slips.

How does the Axie Bounty Aid work?

For a chance to win, players need to complete three daily bounties, including winning a Classic battle, activating Aia, and winning one Origins battle. These are the prerequisites for being considered as an eligible candidate.

Also read: Earn Rewards in Duet Monsters From Axie Infinity Creator Sky Mavis

After completing the tasks, players need to post their progress on X (formerly Twitter), include their Ronin address, tag @AxieInfinity, and include the hashtag #BountyAid.

Axie Infinity daily bounties (Source: Axie Infinity Support)

The initial Prayer Delegation offered to winning players as part of the Axie Bounty Aid lasts for 1 week. However, players who consistently post their progress and maintain a streak have the chance to extend their Prayer Delegation for up to a month.

Cryptopolitan Reporting by Shummas Humayun

Subjects tagged in this post: | |

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
Thailand
#News
2 mins read
5 mins ago

Thailand revokes Zipmex’s crypto license due to consistent regulatory failures

Ripple finalizes acquisition of Standard Custody for stablecoin rollout
#News
2 mins read
2 hours ago

Ripple finalizes acquisition of Standard Custody for stablecoin rollout

U.S. senators urge Federal Reserve to cut interest rates
#News
2 mins read
4 hours ago

U.S. senators urge Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

Bitcoin leads crypto market slump ahead of Fed rate decision
#News
2 mins read
5 hours ago

Bitcoin leads crypto market slump ahead of Fed rate decision

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan