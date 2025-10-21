Circle launches Bridge Kit for cross-chain transfers, with support for CCTP and USDC

Circle has launched Bridge Kit, a developer toolkit designed to simplify cross-chain transfers, starting with support for CCTP and USDC. According to the company, the bridge kit accelerates the transition from prototype to production, whether upgrading existing integrations or building new applications.

Circle made cross-chain movement with CCTP (Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol). It enables secure USDC transfers with 1:1 capital efficiency. However, developers have asked for faster and easier ways to bring these capabilities to their apps. According to the company, the kit is to make building with CCTP even faster.

The company wrote, “Bridge Kit is the first in a new suite of app kits designed to make it easier to build with all widely used stablecoins. Together, these kits will provide a complete framework for on-chain app development, making it simple to integrate core stablecoin functions like bridge, swap, and pay. Stay tuned for more to come this year.”

Bridge Kit comes with a built-in logic for monetization

Bridge Kit starts with USDC support through CCTP V2. This gives developers a foundation for secure, permissionless cross-chain transfers.

It also exposes key CCTP operations as high-level SDK methods, which abstract routine setup steps and standardize bridging flows. This enables developers to transition from setup to production in days, rather than weeks.

Bridge Kit also takes the heavy lifting out of cross-chain USDC transfers so developers can integrate it in under ten lines of code. The kit configures transfer speed, RPC endpoints, and blockchain interfaces (Viem and Ethers) to support your current stack better.

According to Circle, Bridge Kit packages come with detailed instructions, sample code that is ready for production, and built-in logic for monetization from every transfer so that devs can make money from everyone.

The Bridge kit is different from alternatives like Arcana’s Chain Abstraction SDK or Bitget’s OmniConnect. The alternatives focus on helping developers manage interactions across multiple blockchains or integrate crypto into social apps.

They offer flexibility and wide chain coverage, but they don’t combine stablecoin issuance, cross-chain transfer infrastructure, and a mature developer ecosystem under one brand.

Circle, on the other hand, has built a cohesive ecosystem around USDC, tying together its cross-chain transfer protocol, Bridge Kit SDK, and liquidity network. This provides developers with the regulatory confidence that comes with being a publicly listed, compliant issuer.

However, because its ecosystem is tightly centered on USDC, it limits developers who want to move other assets, and its network supports fewer blockchains than more open platforms like Axelar or OmniConnect. Critics further point to its centralized control as a trade-off against the decentralization and flexibility offered by community-driven protocols.

Circle gains ground with developers over Tether

Circle Internet Group maintains its strong momentum in the final quarter of 2025, driven by rapid growth in its USD Coin circulation and expanding developer infrastructure. USDC’s supply has climbed to nearly $76 billion, issued across 28 different blockchains.

It remains the second-largest stablecoin in the market, holding a roughly 24–26% share of the total market. The broader stablecoin sector is valued at $296 billion, with Tether (USDT) still dominating at around 60–65% of the market.

Although the gap is significant, USDC continues to grow steadily, buoyed by its reputation for transparency, full reserve backing, and strong regulatory compliance, which have made it the preferred choice for institutions and regulated platforms.

According to analysts, while USDT benefits from deeper liquidity and entrenched exchange dominance, Circle’s USDC is gaining ground among developers and businesses seeking credibility and legal clarity. Overall, Circle’s USDC stands out as the most trusted and fastest-growing regulated stablecoin.

Investment firm William Blair & Company recently initiated coverage of Circle with an “Outperform” rating, projecting revenues of approximately $2.7 billion in 2025, which is expected to grow to over $4 billion by 2027.

