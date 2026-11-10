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Philippine SEC breach puts 487K-record leak claim under scrutiny

ByAshish KumarAshish Kumar 3 mins read
Philippine SEC breach puts 487K-record leak claim under scrutiny

  • The Philippine SEC confirmed a data security incident on November 6 and notified the National Privacy Commission.

  • Names, contact details, birth dates, addresses and taxpayer IDs may have been exposed, but passwords and company records remain unaffected.

  • Online claims allege leaks involving 487,000 SEC records and 340,000 BIR records; neither has been independently verified.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of the Philippines (SEC) has disclosed that an incident concerning a breach of data security was uncovered on November 6. They have reported the incident to the National Privacy Commission (NPC).

In their statement, the SEC confirmed that company records, passwords, as well as databases remained unaffected by the incident. However, some individual account information might have been compromised.

What the SEC says it found

The SEC has not found any evidence of compromised passwords, tampered data, or impacted company records. However, its advisory said names, usernames, contact details, birth dates, addresses, and taxpayer identification may have been exposed.

Authorities are currently investigating the source of the data in question and its legitimacy. The SEC has stepped up precautions and launched an investigation to clarify the legitimacy of the reported information. The agency has also noted the possibility that the source of the data may be malware but has not been able to state the cause of the incident.

In the meantime, Deep Web Konek, a Philippine-based cybersecurity advocacy group, reported on November 5 that there is a forum entry offered for the sale of 487,000 lines of alleged information from the SEC.

BIR probes a 340,000-line leak claim

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) is investigating a separate claim with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center and the national computer emergency response team, the Philippine News Agency reported. It has not confirmed any theft of taxpayer data.

A second forum advertisement claimed to offer 340,000 lines of BIR data.

The SEC and BIR forum lists have one similarity. Both of them appeared on November 5 via the account called “sinigangmixwithgabi.” Since the claims were made by the same account, it would therefore be impossible for one to confirm the other independently. The figures of 487,000 and 340,000 lines also give no idea about how many people were affected. The data that lies behind the claims have not been verified independently for the purposes of this article.

The privacy regulator’s 72-hour clock

According to the NPC, no breach notifications were received regarding the alleged government leaks as of November 6. The SEC stated that it had informed the NPC regarding the situation. These two accounts of events were given at different times.

The NPC’s 72-hour rule kicks in when an agency has knowledge or reasonable grounds for believing that a breach that requires notification has occurred. Then the agency and affected parties must be notified. An online allegation does not constitute such a breach on its own.

A pattern that predates this week

Hunt.io traced the September 6 copying of 68.837 GiB from 27 SQL Server backups with filenames matching Philippine migrant-worker systems. The firm could not establish how access began or whether malware ran.

Verizon examined more than 22,000 confirmed breaches worldwide in its 2026 report, including 2,410 public-administration cases involving disclosed data. IBM put average ASEAN breach costs at US$4.12 million, or US$6.53 million for financial services. Neither is a Philippine loss estimate.

Philippine SEC Confirms November 6 Data Incident as BIR Probes Leak Claims
Philippine SEC Data Incident; BIR Probes 340K Leak Claim

Why repeated leaks dent digital-government trust

For government portal users, potentially exposed profiles raise risks of targeted scams, even if corporate data remains secure. What matters now is confirming whether the advertised records are genuine.

Cyberattacks can have wider financial consequences. The IMF warns that attacks on critical financial systems can disrupt services and undermine market confidence. So far, however, there is no established market impact from the Philippine incidents.

France offers a clearer example of confirmed data theft. Its tax authority acknowledged that taxpayer records were stolen, as Cryptopolitan reported. In the Philippines, the SEC has confirmed a security incident, but neither the SEC nor BIR has verified the amounts of data advertised online.

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FAQs

What did the Philippine SEC find in its November 6 incident?

The SEC said initial checks showed no compromised company records, leaked passwords, or altered data, but possible exposure of individual profile information remains under verification.

Is the 340,000-line BIR figure a confirmed breach?

No. It comes from an unverified claim by a threat actor using the alias "sinigangmixwithgabi," posted to a cybercrime forum on November 5, and the BIR has not confirmed any taxpayer data was stolen.

What does the NPC's 72-hour rule require?

Under NPC Circular No. 16-03, a data controller must notify the National Privacy Commission and affected individuals within 72 hours of knowing, or reasonably believing, that a notifiable personal data breach has occurred.

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Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Ashish Kumar

Ashish Kumar

Ashish Kumar is a crypto and financial journalist with eight years of newsroom experience. He covers what’s happening with crypto markets, regulation, DeFi, and exchange ecosystems. He has worked with Coingape, Todayq, and Newsroompost. Ashish holds a PGDP in English Journalism from the IIMC. He has also interviewed industry figures including Arthur Hayes, Yat Siu, Austin Federa, and more.

TABLE OF CONTENT
1. What the SEC says it found
2. BIR probes a 340,000-line leak claim
3. The privacy regulator’s 72-hour clock
4. A pattern that predates this week
5. Why repeated leaks dent digital-government trust
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