Perella Weinberg explores sale of FTX’s Anthropic stake: Could venture capitalists cash in on AI boom?

TL;DR Breakdown

Perella Weinberg, the investment bank handling the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX, is reportedly seeking to sell shares in Anthropic, an AI startup that has gained significant value in the AI industry, according to a report by Semafor. The stake in Anthropic, worth around $500 million at the time of FTX’s bankruptcy, is now expected to fetch a substantial nine-figure sum, benefiting former customers. The privately-held company has become a prominent player in the AI boom, particularly with the creation of the Claude chatbot that competes with ChatGPT.

Bankers debate selling entire stake or holding back

Furthermore, the report stated that Perella Weinberg is discussing whether to sell the entire stake in Anthropic or retain some shares in anticipation of rising AI valuations. The surge of AI fever on Wall Street has led to substantial investments in promising AI startups, driving demand. Anthropic, just two years old, has already raised $750 million in venture funding and is now valued at an impressive $4.6 billion. The decision on how to handle the stake in Anthropic is crucial for the bankruptcy trustees, who must balance maximizing returns for failed companies’ assets while preserving value and compensating creditors.

The bankruptcy of FTX presents unique challenges compared to traditional bankruptcies involving tangible assets. FTX’s debts are held by millions of individual customers rather than sophisticated banks, and its assets include holdings such as the stake in Anthropic. The value of Anthropic has significantly increased during the bankruptcy process, making it a valuable asset. However, bankruptcy trustees must navigate the complexities of selling such assets, as demonstrated by a previous sale of warrants that resulted in a significant increase in value shortly after.

Anthropic’s position in the AI market

While the AI market is witnessing the funding of numerous startups worldwide, only a select few provide the foundational models that power these companies. Anthropic is one of these key providers, along with industry giants like OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Cohere. With its technical talent and API, Anthropic offers customized AI services to other companies. While it competes against well-established players like OpenAI and its ChatGPT, Anthropic’s expertise and potential for growth set it apart. However, it still faces the challenge of competing with industry giants and the risk of being overshadowed.

Venture capitalists may see a promising future for Anthropic’s valuation, but bankruptcy trustees may have different priorities and comfort levels regarding asset sales. The uncertainty surrounding AI valuations and the competitive landscape poses challenges for bankruptcy trustees in making decisions that maximize stakeholder returns. The sale of Anthropic shares will be a critical step in the FTX bankruptcy proceedings, potentially impacting the compensation received by former customers and the future trajectory of the AI startup.