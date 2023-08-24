Mutuma MaxwellMutuma Maxwell - August 24, 2023
Paxos Trust company highlights blockchain’s role in swift international remittances

  • New York-based Paxos Trust Company underscores the transformative potential of blockchain in speeding up international money transfers.
  • The firm highlights the crucial role of global remittances, especially by expatriates, in the financial ecosystem.
  • The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has approved Paxos for its innovative financial solutions.

New York’s Paxos Trust Company, a leading stablecoin entity, recently emphasized the potential of blockchain technology in expediting international money transfers. Significantly, the firm pointed out that global remittances, such as expatriates sending money to their home countries, play a pivotal role in the financial ecosystem. Moreover, these funds act as a lifeline, supporting families by covering essential expenses like food, housing, and medical care.

Until a few months ago, Paxos was behind issuing Binance‘s BUSD stablecoin. At that juncture, it ranked as the world’s third-largest stablecoin by market capitalization. Additionally, the company is set to roll out PYUSD, a dollar-tethered stablecoin, in collaboration with PayPal. Consequently, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has given its nod to Paxos for its innovative offerings.

In a recent blog post, Paxos shed light on the profound impact of remittances on poverty alleviation and consumption boost. Money sent from overseas, they noted, not only supports families in dire need but also invigorates local economies. Besides, such funds significantly enhance a nation’s economic security and resilience. Remittances can be a beacon of hope in the face of adversities, especially natural disasters.

However, with its inherent delays, the traditional banking system often needs to improve the timely receipt of these funds. This is where blockchain technology steps in. By eliminating these time lags, blockchain ensures recipients receive their funds promptly, especially during unforeseen emergencies. Hence, as Paxos indicates, this immediacy can be a game-changer for many.

Furthermore, the unique technical attributes of blockchain can revolutionize the global remittance landscape. Its immutable and decentralized nature can bolster both security and transparency. By sidelining intermediaries, blockchain might drastically cut down both the time and costs of international transfers.

