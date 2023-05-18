PacWest Bancorp and regional bank shares swing amid market turbulence

TL;DR Breakdown

In an industry tossed by turbulence, US regional lenders PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp are inching their way up the stock market ladder. The banking industry has been battered by recent crises, leading to a volatile market. However, early indications show potential rebounds, possibly signaling a respite from the worst of the regional banking turmoil.

PacWest Bancorp, currently exploring strategic options, has been steadily clawing its way back from a crippling downturn, with an increase of 7.9% in premarket trading on Thursday. This follows a promising 22% gain recorded earlier in the week. Meanwhile, Western Alliance Bancorp, a Phoenix-based lender that has recently displayed robust deposit growth, similarly climbed by 4.2%, building on a nearly 27% surge in the week. This upward movement came after three recent regional bank failures, leading the Phoenix lender to focus on reassuring investors of its financial health.

Mid-sized lenders drawing investor interest

The favorable brokerage actions and the strong deposit report from Western Alliance Bancorp have relieved the beleaguered US regional banks. This, along with the anticipations of an agreement in Washington to raise the US debt ceiling, has provided a reprieve for the banks.

Renewed interest in mid-sized lenders is also emerging, with fund managers and billionaire investors looking to capitalize on this dip. Reflecting this trend, the KBW Regional Banking Index recorded a significant jump of 7.2% on Wednesday, marking its most substantial percentage gain in nearly two years. The index has seen an approximately 11% rise from a 2-1/2-year low earlier this month.

However, the road to recovery remains uncertain. Despite the promising premarket gains, Western Alliance saw a 1% fall, and PacWest Bancorp’s 7.9% premarket rise translated to only a 2.7% increase in early trading on Thursday. In the volatile banking landscape, even promising gains can turn into losses, as seen in the case of Zion Bancorp, which experienced a 1.3% drop.

Adding to the complexity, financial services firm Charles Schwab Corp announced plans to raise $2.5 billion in debt, resulting in a slight 1% drop in its shares.

Despite these fluctuating trends, the recent uptick in regional banks indicates potential stability. However, with so much uncertainty, the banking sector remains a high-stakes gamble. Only time will tell whether the recent upward trends will continue or succumb to the pressures of a troubled market.