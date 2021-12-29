TL; DR Breakdown

Ozzy Osbourne joins the NFT bandwagon announcing his very own collection.

The collection is inspired by his performance some decades ago, where the singer put a bat in his mouth.

Ozzy being a clown, munched the head off the bat.

Ozzy Osbourne, an iconic heavy metal band Black Sabbath frontman, launches Cryptobatz. This will be a group of NFTs with 9,666 unique bats. The hot market trend is gaining a lot of fame.

I’m launching a fucking NFT project. 9,666 unique bats designed by yours truly…

go and follow @CryptoBatzNFT and read all about it below 🦇 https://t.co/kJMAwLQqJE — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) December 27, 2021

Several artists like him have joined the NFT market. Ozzy has now joined the NFT craze. Avenged Sevenfold, Megadeth, and Slipknot’s Clown are some artists who dived in NFTs.

Ozzy, also referred to as the ‘Prince of Darkness, ‘got inspiration from his animal incident. This happened in the ’80s when someone threw a bat on stage in one of the concerts.

The star has put lots of work into this new project that he established independently. Rolling Stone has revealed that the collection will go live early next year. Additionally, the launch is expected to transform the NFTs marketplace. There will be a unique feature to the market.

No Bored Ape for Ozzy

Ozzy said that he decided to launch his NFTs in a funny incident. He had failed to get a Bored Ape on his own. So he asked his wife to get him that as a Christmas gift. Unfortunately, Sharon said no, so Ozzy had to think fast. After much deliberation, he decided to get his own NFTs.

The artist said that CryptoBat is a mind project for NFT fans. He noted that it represents one of his treasured moments. Additionally, he loved it as it would allow one to acquire unique arts from back in the day.

Converting NFTs into Mutantbatz

Each bat NFT will have a unique feature of mutating with another NFT from the collector’s digital wallet. They will also have the ability to bite, which is quite interesting. The owners can transform their Cryptobats with other collections. The modification will lead to a feature identified as MutantBatz.

Customers can form and mutate with other NFT from a variety of collections. The Bored Ape Yacht Club, SupDucks, Cryptotoadz are part of the project. The fourth entity has not been made public.

Ozzy will also make the experience unimaginable for his fans since the project has treasure hunts for CryptoBatz owners. Customers can find the pre-sale of the collection on the CryptoBatz discord channel.

Over 2,000 CryptoBat pre-sale will be accessible on the discord channel. They are guaranteed too.

Osbournes have always been at the top of their game in creating ”brands. The family pioneered reality TV about two decades ago. They ran ‘The Osbournes’, which was quite huge. Ozzy’s interest in NFTs comes as a surprise to many. Still, the community is excited to see what the new year will bring.