OpenAI to launch its first hardware device in 2026

OpenAI is set to unveil its first hardware device in the second half of 2026. Chief Christopher Lehane listed “devices” as one of the big coming attractions for OpenAI in 2026. However, the exact sales date has not yet been determined.

At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026, Chief Christopher Lehane teased that he sees AI in devices as a near-future innovation that will bring it into people’s daily tools and gadgets.

“I think maybe towards the latter part of the year, you’ll see AI in devices. It’s well known that we’re working with Jony Ive, the maker of the iPhone, on a device, and there’s a lot more that will be coming on that,” Lehane said.

The mystery of OpenAI’s small, screen-less devices

Since acquiring Jony Ive’s AI hardware company, CEO Sam Altman has hinted at a simple AI device. As reported by Cryptopolitan, the design studio founded by former Apple design chief Sir Jonathan “Jony” Ive was acquired for $6.5 billion. He described Ive, famed for designing Apple’s iconic products like iPhone, iPad, iPod, and MacBook Air, as the greatest designer in the world.

Several reports have implied that the company is developing small, screen-less devices, possibly wearables, designed around conversational interaction. Users presume that the device may be a pocket-sized pen-like device that looks like an iPod Shuffle and uses cameras and microphones to do AI tasks like taking notes.

Others presume it is an egg-shaped device called “Sweetpea” that has always-on ChatGPT for voice interactions and a 2nm chip. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman previously described the product as more “peaceful” than a smartphone and simple to use.

Altman stated that their ambition is to move beyond the smartphone era, into what they call “ambient computing.” He stated that lightweight wearables will be used to interpret and process the world in real time, fielding questions and analyzing sights and sounds without the friction of traditional screens or keyboards.

According to Lehane, devices rank among the highest priorities of OpenAI in 2026, and that updates will come later in the year. It appears that the company is not yet ready to release their product in the marketplace in 2026, but is only going to formally introduce the device into the consumer market. It is expected that the devices will most probably ship in 2027.

Lehane added that 2026 would be a year in which AI accelerates scientific research, leading to discoveries that impact everyday life. This builds on last year’s advances in agentic AI, which allow even non-coders to create programs, opening the door for everyday users to harness AI in ways previously limited to specialists.

OpenAI to add ads amidst Musk’s lawsuit of nonprofit violation

OpenAI has confirmed it plans to begin testing ads in ChatGPT for US users on the free and Go tiers. The company has promised that paid tiers like Pro, Business, and Enterprise will remain ad-free.

“As ChatGPT becomes more capable and widely used, we’re looking at ways to continue offering more intelligence to everyone,” the company wrote.

The company also stated that users need to trust that ChatGPT’s responses are “driven by what’s objectively useful, never by advertising.” The company also assured its users that conversations will not be shared or sold to advertisers.

This initiative comes amidst Elon Musk’s lawsuit that claims that the organization violated its original nonprofit mission when it restructured into a for-profit entity. According to Cryptopolitan, Musk is seeking as much as $134 billion in damages from OpenAI and Microsoft.

His filing says he provided about $38 million, roughly 60% of OpenAI’s early seed funding. He also lent credibility, recruiting staff, and connecting the founders with key contacts. The lawsuit argues Musk is entitled to profits that OpenAI and Microsoft generated through what he calls the misuse of his early contributions.

