🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
MicrosoftOpenAIxAI

Musk wants $134 billion from OpenAI over fraud claims

2 mins read
896950
Musk wants $134 billion from OpenAI over fraud claims

Contents

1. Expert calculates damages based on startup contribution
2. OpenAI calls lawsuit baseless harassment
Share link:

In this post:

  • Elon Musk demands $79-134 billion from OpenAI and Microsoft over alleged fraud.
  • The damages were calculated based on Musk’s $38 million seed investment in 2015.
  • OpenAI calls lawsuit baseless harassment; trial set for late April in Oakland.

Elon Musk is demanding that OpenAI Inc. and Microsoft pay him between $79 billion and $134 billion in damages, claiming the artificial intelligence company deceived him by moving away from its original nonprofit mission and forming a partnership with the tech corporation.

The damage claim was outlined in a court document filed Friday by Musk’s attorney, coming one day after a federal judge denied OpenAI and Microsoft’s last attempt to prevent a jury trial scheduled for late April in Oakland, California.

Expert calculates damages based on startup contribution

According to the filing, financial economist C. Paul Wazzan calculated that Musk deserves a portion of OpenAI’s present $500 billion value because he was allegedly cheated out of the $38 million in startup funds he gave when he helped establish the company in 2015.

“Just as an early investor in a startup company may realize gains many orders of magnitude greater than the investor’s initial investment, the wrongful gains that OpenAI and Microsoft have earned – and which Mr. Musk is now entitled to disgorge – are much larger than Mr. Musk’s initial contributions,” wrote Steven Molo, Musk’s attorney.

Musk departed from OpenAI’s board in 2018 and started his own artificial intelligence venture in 2023. He initiated legal proceedings in 2024 against Sam Altman regarding the OpenAI co-founder and chief executive’s intentions to transform the organization into a for-profit entity. Both OpenAI and Microsoft have rejected his accusations.

See also  Goldman Sachs nets $110M for EA mega $55B buyout

OpenAI calls lawsuit baseless harassment

“Mr Musk’s lawsuit continues to be baseless and a part of his ongoing pattern of harassment, and we look forward to demonstrating this at trial,” OpenAI stated. “This latest unserious demand is aimed solely at furthering this harassment campaign.”

OpenAI has cautioned investors to anticipate Musk making headline-grabbing statements as the case moves toward trial. Microsoft chose not to provide a statement.

The company behind ChatGPT revealed its reorganization in October, stating it had granted a 27% ownership share to its long-term supporter Microsoft in a change that would maintain the nonprofit division’s oversight of for-profit activities.

Altman has criticized Musk’s legal challenge to OpenAI’s reorganization as misusing the court system to hinder a business rival.

The expert witness Wazzan determined the damage amount by adding together Musk’s financial contributions and other non-monetary inputs, such as technical and business guidance, to OpenAI. His calculations show the alleged improper gains amount to $65.50 billion to $109.43 billion for OpenAI and $13.30 billion to $25.06 billion for Microsoft.

Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan