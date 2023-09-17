OneMintNFT users urged to stay cautious amid Discord compromise

TL;DR Breakdown

In a recent development, the OneMintNFT Discord server has been compromised, according to a security alert issued by CertiK Alert, a platform specializing in real-time alerts concerning crypto hacks, scams, and flashloans. The alert strongly advises users to exercise caution and avoid any further engagement with the platform until official confirmation from the OneMintNFT team that they have successfully regained control of their Discord server.

Security alert from CertiK Alert

The security alert issued by CertiK Alert was posted on the X app and contained a clear and concise message to users. It stated, “We are seeing reports that the @OneMintNFT Discord server has become compromised. Do not click on links until the team has confirmed that they have regained control. Stay vigilant!”

#CertiKSkynetAlert 🚨



We are seeing reports that the @OneMintNFT Discord server has been compromised.



Do not click on any links until the team has confirmed that they have regained control.



Stay vigilant!https://t.co/SYwL5wnV2x — CertiK Alert (@CertiKAlert) September 17, 2023

CertiK Alert’s vigilance led to the detection of this incident in the early hours of Sunday, September 17, 2023. The incident was labeled a “Discord Alert” and flagged as an “Exploit.” Additional details provided by CertiK Alert included the project’s name, OneMint, the ecosystem involved (Ethereum), a timestamp indicating when the alert was issued, and the Discord URL affected by the compromise.

Silence from OneMintNFT team

As of the time of this report, the OneMintNFT team has not issued any official statement regarding the reported exploit. They have remained conspicuously silent on their official X app account and other platforms typically used for disseminating information. The lack of communication from the project’s team regarding the security incident has raised concerns among the community and users of the platform.

Despite the gravity of the situation, there has been a noticeable absence of further information or updates, both from OneMintNFT’s community members and in response to CertiK Alert’s post. This lack of engagement could be attributed to the freshness of the exploit, leaving many users anxiously awaiting additional details and official communication from the project’s team.

In the coming hours, it is anticipated that more information regarding the security exploit will surface. This may include insights from community members, opinions on the incident’s implications, and hopefully, an official statement from the OneMintNFT team clarifying the situation and detailing their response plan. Until such official communication is received, CertiK Alert’s recommendation to users remains unchanged: exercise caution and avoid interacting with the compromised Discord channel.