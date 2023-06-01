Olive-oil manufacturer makes history with on-chain bond issuance on Obligate

TL;DR Breakdown

Lamar Olive Oil, a French company in the sustainable-agriculture industry, has achieved a significant milestone by issuing an on-chain bond using Obligate, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. This groundbreaking move marks the first bond issuance denominated in Membrane Finance’s EUROe, the only EU-regulated crypto stablecoin. Credora, Obligate’s credit rating partner, conducted the credit evaluation and risk monitoring processes.

Advancing sustainable agriculture with on-chain bonds

Obligate, built on the Polygon blockchain, is revolutionizing the way small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) access funding by providing a secure and transparent platform for issuing, tracking, and settling debt. The platform’s technology and lowered thresholds for issuing bonds allow companies in developing and emerging markets to tap into increased funding opportunities.

Traditionally, the settlement of bond issuances relied on issuers and paying agents. However, Obligate’s smart contracts replace these roles in the settlement layer, offering a more efficient and automated process. This innovation benefits the sustainable-agriculture industry immensely, enabling companies like Lamar Olive Oil to leverage blockchain technology for seamless debt transactions.

In March, Obligate executed the first bond issuance without the involvement of banks on the Polygon blockchain. Muff Trading AG, a Swiss physical commodities trading boutique specializing in sourcing precious metals and raw materials from South America, was the issuer for this landmark transaction. The involved parties did not disclose the specific details regarding the size and terms of the debt issuance.

Obligate is also allowing companies to issue bonds and commercial papers using blockchain technology without relying on traditional banking institutions. The DeFi platform offers a compelling alternative for businesses seeking more efficient, streamlined financing options. The platform combines the benefits of smart contracts with regulatory compliance to ensure a secure and transparent environment.

Issuers on the Obligate platform undergo know-your-customer (KYC) checks to meet regulatory requirements. On the other hand, investors receive ERC-20 tokens in their crypto wallets, representing the bonds they have invested in. These tokens carry the right to receive payment at maturity or collateral in the event of default, providing a clear and secure structure for bondholders.

Polygon’s growing appeal for institutional capital

Obligate’s choice to utilize the Polygon blockchain, an Ethereum sidechain, highlights the increasing allure of the platform for institutional capital. This trend is further evidenced by the recent adoption of Polygon by investment-management firm Hamilton Lane, which opened tokenized funds on the blockchain. In addition, Clearpool, a DeFi debt protocol, plans to launch its institutional platform, Prime, exclusively on Polygon in the coming months.

The recent bond issuance by Lamar Olive Oil and the broader adoption of blockchain technology in the financial sector reflect the industry’s drive toward more efficient and inclusive financing solutions.