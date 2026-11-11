OKXICE commits to launching tokenized stock trading on November 23

OKXICE is expected to launch with over 70 assets confirmed, including shares from crypto giants.

The initiative faces objections, with major Wall Street giants already backing out.

OKXICE is proceeding to launch its tokenized securities venue despite recent campaigns by major Wall Street firms against the initiative.

In a release Wednesday, OKXICE said it will launch its tokenized securities venue on November 23, making it one of the first platforms to trade on-chain versions of US stocks under a new SEC exemption.

The SEC exemption allows the venue, shortened to TSV, to trade tokenized shares of US-listed companies without registering as an exchange. However, it’s only a five-year order that expires in September 2031.

Real shares, backed 1:1, held in your own wallet and tradeable 24/7. The OKXICE Tokenized Securities Venue is bringing America’s capital markets onchain on November 23. Read the full blog: https://t.co/kD1vfYQo3h pic.twitter.com/VLXXSn9qiw — OKX (@okx) November 11, 2026

“The SEC has created a real opening for American markets to lead the next era of finance,” Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Co-Chair of OKXICE said, adding that “The future of finance is onchain, and we have an opportunity to build it here in America.”

OKXICE proceeds to launch despite Wall Street objections

OKXICE is a 50-50 joint initiative co-owned by crypto exchange OKX and the New York Stock Exchange parent Intercontinental Exchange.

The launch comes against a wall of objections, especially from Wall Street.

The exemption allows any company to stop a third-party venue from tokenizing its shares if it files a written objection within 30 days of being notified. If the company does not respond, that means it agrees. The block only affects the venue that sent the notice.

By the November 5 filing, 67 companies had opted out, among them Meta Platforms, Tesla, Netflix, Costco and Home Depot, Cryptopolitan reported.

A spokesperson for fiber-optic maker Applied Optoelectronics told the Wall Street Journal that the company opted out because of concerns about how tokenization could affect its share price, liquidity, volatility, and the potential for investor confusion about its role.

OKXICE to launch with more than 70 assets

Nasdaq, which is developing its own tokenization project with Kraken, has taken things further by criticizing the exemption. Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer John Zecca said the company will “opt its own stock out of Tokenized Securities Venues.”

Nonetheless, OKXICE is expected to go live with more than 70 assets already confirmed, according to OKX. These include assets from crypto firms such as BitGo, Circle, Coinbase, Robinhood, Securitize, and Strategy.

OKX said eligible consumers will be able to trade supported assets around the clock.