OKXICE commits to launching tokenized stock trading on November 23
- OKXICE plans to debut its tokenized stock trading on November 23.
- The initiative faces objections, with major Wall Street giants already backing out.
- OKXICE is expected to launch with over 70 assets confirmed, including shares from crypto giants.
OKXICE is proceeding to launch its tokenized securities venue despite recent campaigns by major Wall Street firms against the initiative.
In a release Wednesday, OKXICE said it will launch its tokenized securities venue on November 23, making it one of the first platforms to trade on-chain versions of US stocks under a new SEC exemption.
The SEC exemption allows the venue, shortened to TSV, to trade tokenized shares of US-listed companies without registering as an exchange. However, it’s only a five-year order that expires in September 2031.
Real shares, backed 1:1, held in your own wallet and tradeable 24/7.
The OKXICE Tokenized Securities Venue is bringing America’s capital markets onchain on November 23.
Read the full blog: https://t.co/kD1vfYQo3h pic.twitter.com/VLXXSn9qiw
— OKX (@okx) November 11, 2026
“The SEC has created a real opening for American markets to lead the next era of finance,” Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Co-Chair of OKXICE said, adding that “The future of finance is onchain, and we have an opportunity to build it here in America.”
OKXICE proceeds to launch despite Wall Street objections
OKXICE is a 50-50 joint initiative co-owned by crypto exchange OKX and the New York Stock Exchange parent Intercontinental Exchange.
The launch comes against a wall of objections, especially from Wall Street.
The exemption allows any company to stop a third-party venue from tokenizing its shares if it files a written objection within 30 days of being notified. If the company does not respond, that means it agrees. The block only affects the venue that sent the notice.
By the November 5 filing, 67 companies had opted out, among them Meta Platforms, Tesla, Netflix, Costco and Home Depot, Cryptopolitan reported.
A spokesperson for fiber-optic maker Applied Optoelectronics told the Wall Street Journal that the company opted out because of concerns about how tokenization could affect its share price, liquidity, volatility, and the potential for investor confusion about its role.
OKXICE to launch with more than 70 assets
Nasdaq, which is developing its own tokenization project with Kraken, has taken things further by criticizing the exemption. Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer John Zecca said the company will “opt its own stock out of Tokenized Securities Venues.”
Nonetheless, OKXICE is expected to go live with more than 70 assets already confirmed, according to OKX. These include assets from crypto firms such as BitGo, Circle, Coinbase, Robinhood, Securitize, and Strategy.
OKX said eligible consumers will be able to trade supported assets around the clock.
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FAQs
When does OKXICE's tokenized securities venue launch?
OKXICE said on Wednesday it will open the TSV on November 23, with trading available to eligible US-based OKX customers who have activated a CeDeFi Wallet and completed onboarding.
Why have companies like Meta and Tesla opted out?
Under the SEC's innovation exemption, issuers can file a written objection to block a venue from tokenizing their shares. As of the November 5 filing, 67 companies had opted out, with Applied Optoelectronics citing concerns over share price, liquidity, volatility and investor confusion.
How are the tokenized stocks backed and traded?
Each token is a security entitlement backed one-to-one by an underlying US share, with dividends and voting rights, and trades through Uniswap v4 automated market maker pools on OKX's X Layer network, with Securitize providing the tokenization infrastructure.
Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Ibiam Wayas
Ibiam Wayas has covered the crypto news beat since 2019. He studied Computer Science at National Open University of Nigeria. His work has appeared on various crypto news platforms, including Coinfomania, Crypto News Australia, and AltcoinBuzz. Drawing on his background in Computer Science, he now focuses on crypto, robotics, and longevity news.