OKX exchange launches crypto payment card in Europe

Digital asset exchange OKX is introducing a debit card to the European market, enabling seamless cryptocurrency spending wherever Mastercard is accepted.

The regional premiere also covers OKX Pay, a self-custody application, compliant with regulations and designed to facilitate bridging the gap between crypto and fiat payments.

OKX offers Europeans stablecoin card and payment app

One of the largest crypto trading platforms by daily volume, OKX, announced on Wednesday the European launch of its OKX Card and OKX Pay solutions.

The application will allow users on the Old Continent to deposit euros and convert them into stablecoins and then spend them on everyday purchases and payments with the card.

The regulation-compliant app will also help them take advantage of decentralized finance (DeFi) and real-world-asset (RWA) use cases, where this is not against the rules, the exchange noted in a press release.

With the card, holders will be able to spend the fiat-backed digital currencies anywhere Mastercard is accepted through real-time conversion to the common European currency at the point of sale.

In the announcement published on its website, OKX explained:

“It is a euro-denominated virtual debit card connected directly to OKX Pay, designed to be simple, transparent, and usable in the real world.”

Both the card and the app operate under a regulated European entity and meet the EU’s standards for security and consumer protection, including AML and KYC requirements.

The card is issued through a licensed European payments partner and is available throughout the European Economic Area (EEA), the company emphasized.

“Europe has led the world in defining how digital finance should be regulated, and we believe it can also lead in showing how compliant DeFi works in everyday life,” it elaborated.

Exchange highlights unique features in its products

Holders of most crypto cards put up with various financial charges, but OKX says its service comes with zero fees on transactions and foreign exchange. A low 0.4% market spread applies to stablecoin-to-euro conversions.

Besides, the OKX Card offers instant rewards in digital currencies, including regular rewards of up to 15% back on certain purchases and VIP rewards that can reach 20%.

The linked wallet provides users with full control over their funds, without centralized custody. It adds the option for stablecoin payments through popular mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay, both online and in stores.

Erald Ghoos, the chief executive of OKX Europe, was quoted as stating:

“With OKX Card, we’re making it simple for anyone in Europe to use crypto for real-world purchases … We are making stablecoins practical and accessible for everyday finance.”

“Stablecoins bring more choice to users, and by partnering with OKX, Mastercard is helping bring them into the financial mainstream with trust, scale, and utility,” added Christian Rau, MC’s Senior Vice President of Global Digital Commercialization.

OKX is betting on stablecoin payments

While apps offering cryptocurrency payments are nothing new on the market, their adoption has remained relatively low in the past years, the digital asset exchange remarked.

Existing digital payment tools in the fiat realm have been working well enough for users to tolerate settlement fees and transaction caps that are actually increasing friction within Europe.

Stablecoins are the basis for the changing landscape as they are faster and cheaper than traditional channels, operate around the clock and do away with cross-border limitations, OKX is convinced.

“When combined with strong compliance and consumer protections, they represent an evolution of digital money,” the leading cryptocurrency exchange insisted.

The launch of the OKX card and app in Europe comes after payment data revealed that crypto card transactions have increased 22 times since late 2024, reaching nearly 60,000 a day by January 2026.

