Uniswap becomes the preferred DEX on OKX’s X layer

Uniswap has officially launched on X Layer, the Ethereum-compatible layer-2 blockchain developed by crypto exchange OKX, marking a major expansion of the decentralized exchange’s presence across low-cost blockchain environments.

The integration positions Uniswap as the preferred decentralized exchange (DEX) on X Layer, giving users direct access to Uniswap’s markets, including a wide range of crypto token pairs and liquidity pools, with layer-2 transaction costs and without interface fees collected by Uniswap Labs.

Analysts weighed in on this integration. According to them, this incorporation marks a significant milestone in the crypto industry, enabling X Layer’s clients to access various aspects of Uniswap’s markets, including several crypto token pairs and liquidity pools, citing information from sources close to the situation who maintained anonymity.

Meanwhile, during an interview, a representative from the protocol stated that swaps will incur layer-2 fees, while Uniswap Labs, the software company that created and maintains the Uniswap Protocol, will not charge any fees.

Uniswap adopts a significant move in the crypto industry

X Layer, a Layer 2 network for Ethereum established by OKX, launched on April 15, 2024. It coordinates with the Ethereum Virtual Machine to back core DeFi operations. Apart from this role, reports noted that the network links to OKX’s wallet and exchange to streamline users’ process of transferring their assets into the layer-2 network.

Following this discovery, sources acknowledged that Uniswap had reinforced its reputation as the largest and most widely preferred decentralized exchange. As of today, the protocol holds about $4.4 billion in total value locked, according to reports from DefiLlama.

Hayden Adams, the founder of Uniswap Labs, weighed in on the integration, predicting it will boost Uniswap’s operational performance and increase liquidity to the protocol.

“This collaboration is a ‘core pillar of phase two’ in the company’s three-phase rollout plan, which aims to connect major DeFi protocols and strengthen core infrastructure,” Star Xu, the founder and CEO of OKX, said.

Notably, the DEX protocol’s move demonstrated a growing trend whereby centralized exchanges are increasingly integrating on-chain activity into their user profiles.

Several crypto exchanges, including Uniswap's lead

As the trend intensified, reports stated that Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, launched a Layer 2 blockchain in February 2023. Its intended purpose was to provide developers with a budget-friendly, secure environment for developing decentralized applications.

By early 2024, officials at the crypto exchange noticed that Base was gaining fast traction among decentralized exchange traders and rapidly outpacing competitors such as Ethereum and Arbitrum. This statement was confirmed by a report from Token Terminal, a full-stack on-chain data platform that standardizes financial and alternative data for blockchains and decentralized applications (dApps).

By January 2024, Base accounted for around 80% of Uniswap’s monthly traders who actively participated in the protocol.

Impressed with this contribution, crypto exchange Gate.io decided to take the same lead. The exchange made the introduction of Gate Layer, a high-performance Layer 2 blockchain network built on the OP Stack and secured by GateChain (its Layer 1), public in September 2025.

Consequently, the exchange referred to the Gate Layer as the core pillar of its DeFi ecosystem. It also introduced on-chain trading and liquidity products to its system as part of its broad Web3 strategy.

