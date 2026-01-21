Crypto payment cards see 22x surge in daily transaction

Midway through January 2026, close to 60,000 transactions per day were made with cryptocurrency payment cards, a 22 times increase since December 2024. Instead of converting digital currency through conventional exchange platforms, more people are opting to pay merchants directly.

Instant conversion occurs at checkout with cryptocurrency payment cards, turning digital assets into fiat currency immediately. Because they connect to widely accepted systems such as Visa or Mastercard, users avoid moving funds through conventional banking channels. Settlement occurs during transactions, eliminating the need for extra steps before spending.

Crypto users spend more each day using payment cards

More crypto users are opting for payment cards for daily purchases because they bypass the traditional hurdles of converting digital currency into spending cash. Rather than using exchanges, liquidating assets, enduring withdrawal delays, and then transferring funds through banks, people can find quicker paths. Direct access is via cards compatible with established systems such as Visa or Mastercard, so transactions flow smoothly across physical stores, eateries, and online retailers alike.

This trend is evident in transaction data, with the everyday use of cryptocurrency-linked cards rising alongside interest in faster ways to spend digital money without disrupting regular routines. At the point of sale, funds are instantly converted from crypto to local currency, which means users maintain access to their holdings until the exact time of payment, offering a different timing advantage over earlier asset liquidation.

The trend is also spreading quickly across networks, increasing the use of crypto payment cards and daily transactions to $4 million total, suggesting these payment tools now support measurable financial flows.

Slow increases in daily usage have cumulatively reached large numbers, highlighting a wider acceptance of cryptocurrency payment cards. More than 7.3 million transactions were processed, with total spending exceeding $804 million. Close to 150,000 active users support this growth. Such data suggests that use extends beyond early users to individuals treating digital currency as actual money rather than merely assets held for gain.

A closer look at blockchain-specific activity reveals patterns across separate systems, with Solana emerging as a key example. Over 20,000 individuals have used crypto cards built on Solana, resulting in close to 385,000 transactions and surpassing $40 million in combined purchases; proof that efficient, economical networks can handle widespread payment demand.

Such figures explain why certain card companies choose dedicated blockchains to boost performance while reducing costs during routine financial transactions.

Card companies are now focusing on rewards and simplicity as payment cards move closer to mainstream adoption. Because transactions are increasing fast, attracting new customers, the competition heats up. As everyday spending rises with digital currency tools, standing out from the competition matters more than ever. Simply allowing payments no longer cuts it; companies must now offer better pricing, smoother transactions, and extra features to shape who wins attention.

Currently leading in a crowded sector, Etherfi manages close to 50% of cryptocurrency-based card payments, positioning itself firmly as demand grows. Even so, new competitors like Gnosis, MetaMask, Tria, Holyheld, and Ready are expanding the market through fresh launches or upgrades to current models. As these companies move forward, access widens; at the same time, standards shift, shaping how people view services tied to their digital holdings.

Winning customers means focusing on practical benefits during regular transactions. A portion of what is spent is returned through cash incentives on certain cards, also referred to as cashback rewards.

International transactions cost less when currency conversion fees are eliminated, and phone payments now mirror physical cards thanks to compatibility with mobile platforms. Flexibility also extends further when borrowing uses digital assets as collateral to avoid full liquidation.

A few crypto payment card accounts use DeFi methods designed to steadily grow value, allowing people to earn small profits without locking away cash. One moment you’re paying for coffee, the next, your balance is working behind the scenes, earning interest.

What stands out is how these tools combine careful preparation with everyday use, attracting people who prefer passive income over idle assets. However, things shift when firms are lined up side by side: pricing, perks, and progress systems diverge in separate directions. As usage grows steadily, such variations highlight a sector exploring its limits while gradually defining standards.

