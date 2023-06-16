OKCoin’s US subsidiary warned by FDIC for misleading insurance claims: what you need to know

TL;DR Breakdown

The FDIC clarified that their insurance coverage only applies to banks within the US and does not extend to crypto exchanges.

OKCoin falsely stated on its website that the HASH token had received regulatory acceptance from the SEC, OCC, FED, and the FDIC.

The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has issued a public warning regarding OKX’s American crypto exchange subsidiary, raising concerns about the company’s misleading claims. In a letter addressed to OKCoin’s CEO Hong Fang, the FDIC highlighted instances where the firm misrepresented itself as insured by a well-known US financial institution regulator.

The FDIC singled out three specific fraudulent statements made by OKCoin. The exchange falsely stated on its website that the HASH token, issued by Provenance Blockchain and traded on their platform, had “received broad regulatory acceptance from the SEC, OCC, FED, and the FDIC.”

Furthermore, in 2020, the FDIC became aware of OKCoin’s misleading assertions on their website, proclaiming to be “licensed across the US with FDIC insurance on OKCoin accounts.” The corporation tweeted a similar message, misleadingly claiming to offer US-based users FDIC insurance on USD deposits. However, the FDIC clarified that their insurance coverage only applies to banks within the country and does not extend to crypto exchanges.

OKCoin is not the first crypto business to receive a warning from the FDIC, as they have previously cautioned other companies, including the now-defunct Voyager Digital. It is crucial to understand that being covered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is distinct from holding an account with an FDIC-insured bank.

The FDIC’s warning serves as a wake-up call for OKCoin, signaling the need for corrective actions to avoid potential legal repercussions. The regulatory authority has demanded that the exchange promptly remove any false information and compensate affected parties.

This year, US authorities have increased their focus on crypto exchanges. Kraken and Bittrex have recently settled with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On the other hand, Binance faces a formidable challenge, as both the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have filed charges against the company.

The FDIC’s alert regarding OKCoin sheds light on the importance of transparency and accurate representation within the crypto industry. It underscores the necessity for exchanges to rectify misleading statements, adhere to regulations, and prioritize the protection of their users.