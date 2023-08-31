Offchain Labs launches Arbitrum Stylus to expand smart contract development on Ethereum’s Layer 2 network

TL;DR Breakdown

Offchain Labs has launched Arbitrum Stylus, a novel tool designed to expand the programming languages available for smart contract development on Ethereum‘s Layer 2 network. This initiative aims to democratize access to Ethereum-compatible smart contract development by supporting languages that can be converted to WebAssembly (WASM), such as Rust, C, and C++.

Before the advent of Arbitrum Stylus, the primary language for Ethereum smart contracts was Solidity. The tool’s introduction marks a significant shift, allowing developers to write smart contracts in languages they are already familiar with. According to Offchain Labs, this could potentially bring over 3 million Rust and C developers into the Ethereum smart contract ecosystem, which has largely been dominated by approximately 20,000 Solidity developers.

Steven Goldfeder, CEO and co-founder of Offchain Labs, emphasized the importance of building an inclusive developer community. “Growing and building the most inclusive developer community is incredibly important to us,” Goldfeder stated. He further noted that the wider language support and improved efficiency of Stylus could benefit projects in areas like social media or gaming that require high computational power.

Rachel Bousfield, tech lead at Offchain Labs, elaborated on the utility of Arbitrum Stylus. She indicated that the tool would significantly reduce friction for companies looking to bring their applications to the blockchain. For instance, a video game company that has already invested in C++ talent would find it easier to transition to blockchain technology.

Interoperability and cost efficiency

One of the most compelling features of Arbitrum Stylus is its interoperability. Different coding languages can work in tandem, allowing for a seamless development experience. For example, a developer programming in Rust can import a Solidity interface and vice versa. This feature is enabled through Arbitrum Nitro, a significant tech stack upgrade to Arbitrum One that occurred in 2022.

Moreover, Stylus promises to cut costs dramatically. According to Bousfield, Stylus could reduce computational costs by 10 to 100 times, depending on the task. This is achieved through the use of two virtual machines: one unmodified Ethereum Virtual Machine for Solidity contracts and a separate WASM virtual machine for other languages.

Community feedback and future developments

Offchain Labs has made the code and testnet for Arbitrum Stylus publicly available and is actively seeking community feedback. The team is also considering adding more programming languages to Stylus to further reduce fees. A date for a vote on whether the Arbitrum DAO will adopt Stylus has not been set, but indications suggest that the plan is to gather testnet feedback before submitting a proposal.

In summary, the introduction of Arbitrum Stylus by Offchain Labs marks a pivotal moment in the Ethereum Layer 2 ecosystem. By broadening language support and offering cost-efficient solutions, Stylus has the potential to attract a diverse range of developers and projects, thereby enriching the blockchain landscape. With the tool’s testnet already launched and community feedback being actively sought, the next steps for Arbitrum Stylus could set new standards in smart contract development.