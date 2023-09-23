NYDFS virtual currency head leaves amid regulatory changes

TL;DR Breakdown

Peter Marton, the Deputy Superintendent of Virtual Currency at the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), has announced his departure. Marton, who took on the role in December 2021, is set to leave the regulatory body, sparking questions about the future direction of cryptocurrency regulation in New York.

Marton’s exit comes after a period of significant transformation within the NYDFS’s Virtual Currency Unit. Under his leadership, the department added more than 60 virtual currency experts to its team.

Moreover, NYDFS Superintendent Adrienne Harris praised Marton for his “extraordinary talent” and contributions to the unit’s transformation. The department is now actively seeking a replacement, with the deadline for applications set for October 9.

Regulatory developments on the horizon

Besides Marton’s departure, the NYDFS has been busy proposing new guidelines aimed at crypto firms looking to list coins in New York. The proposed rules focus on setting certain standards for assessing risks, including fraud and price manipulation. Additionally, the guidelines aim to ensure there is sufficient liquidity to meet customer demand. This move aligns with NYDFS’s active role in crypto regulation, most notably through its BitLicense program launched in 2015.

Peter Marton has also been instrumental in shaping the Virtual Currency Unit over the last two years. Superintendent Harris remains confident that the team will continue to deliver “best-in-class results for New York.”

Marton’s next move is toward the private sector, according to a spokesperson. Before joining the NYDFS, he was a director of digital assets at the Promontory Financial Group, which has ties to IBM consulting. His experience in both the public and private sectors makes his departure noteworthy, especially as the NYDFS is amid regulatory changes.

The NYDFS has been a key player in the crypto regulation space since the launch of its BitLicense program. Companies like Coinbase, Circle Internet Financial, and Robinhood Crypto have obtained virtual currency licenses in the state. However, some firms have opted to cease operations in New York, possibly due to the stringent regulatory environment.

The department’s new proposed guidelines could further shape the crypto industry in New York. The NYDFS is also seeking public feedback on a new proposed rule that would change its listing guidelines for digital assets.

The agency’s job posting for Marton’s replacement outlines the responsibilities tied to the role. The candidate will be “responsible for the overall management of BitLicense applications process, examinations, and ongoing supervision of BitLicense,” according to the posting.