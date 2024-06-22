Loading...

Notcoin price prediction 2024-2030: Will NOT reach $1?

Notcoin price prediction

Key takeaways

  • By 2024, Notcoin’s maximum price could rise to $0.0171.
  • The token could reach as high as $0.0549 in 2027.
  • By 2030, Notcoin is expected to trade at a minimum price of $0.1473, and a maximum price of $0.1738.

Notcoin ($NOT), a new cryptocurrency tied to a Telegram-based clicker game, has witnessed an extraordinary surge in market capitalization, recently surpassing $2 billion. Introduced on The Open Network (TON) and launched via an airdrop in May 2024, Notcoin rewards users who engage with the game by repeatedly tapping a digital gold coin. This unique gameplay mechanic, alongside the introduction of ‘earnings missions’ allowing users to earn $NOT passively, has fueled its rapid rise.

Within weeks of its launch, Notcoin’s price soared to by 300%. The surge in popularity and market performance of Notcoin highlights the growing trend of integrating gaming with blockchain technology, providing both entertainment and financial incentives to a vast user base.

With its current trajectory, can NOT reach $1 soon?

Overview

CryptocurrencyNotcoin
TokenNOT
Price$0.01464
Market Cap$2,177,260,544
Trading Volume$4,623,184,518
Circulating Supply102,719,221,714
All-time High$0.02896 Jun 02, 2024
All-time Low$0.004605 May 24, 2024
24 High$0.01559
24 Low$0.01408

Notcoin price prediction: Technical analysis

MetricValue
Volatility (30-day Variation)$97
50-day SMA$56.42
14-Day RSI55.56
SentimentNeutral
Fear & Greed Index74 (Greed)
Green Days12/26 (46%)

Notcoin price analysis: Bullish rally drives NOT prices to $0.01464

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Notcoin price analysis shows a bullish trend
  • NOT price has sought support at $0.01408
  • Resistance for NOT is seen at $0.01559

The Notcoin price analysis illustrates a significant upward trend in the price, and reaching a peak slightly above $0.01464 up by 0.14 percent. This uptrend reflects strong buyer activity in the market, with increasing demand driving the price higher. Despite a slight correction after reaching the peak, the price stabilized around $0.01464, showing that the buying momentum remains robust and market participants are actively supporting the higher price levels.

Notcoin 1-day price chart: Bulls gear up for a push above

The 1-day price chart of Notcoin shows a clear bullish trend. The price has significantly increased from around $0.01 to $0.01464, indicating strong upward momentum. This upward movement suggests increased buying pressure, pushing the price higher over the observed period. The price action has formed higher highs and higher lows, which are classic signs of a bullish trend.

NOT/USD 1-day price chart; TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.69, suggesting that Notcoin is currently in neutral territory. A positive MACD value indicates that the short-term price momentum is higher than the long-term price momentum, which is a bullish signal.

Notcoin price analysis on a 4-hour chart: Bulls stumble to keep control

The 4-hour price chart of Notcoin shows a generally bullish trend with periods of consolidation. The upward movement indicates strong buying pressure, with the price forming higher highs and higher lows. After reaching the peak, the price experienced a minor correction, stabilizing around $0.01464, suggesting that the market is consolidating before potentially making another move.

NOT/USD 4-hour price chart; TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 39.14, which is in the neutral zone, indicating that Notcoin is neither overbought nor oversold at this moment. This suggests that there is still room for the price to move higher before reaching overbought conditions. The histogram is positive, indicating that the bullish momentum is still in play, although it has decreased slightly, suggesting some consolidation.

Notcoin technical indicators: Levels and action

Daily simple moving average

PeriodValue ($)Action
SMA 3 0.013348BUY
SMA 50.015253BUY
SMA 100.017516SELL
SMA 210.01064BUY
SMA 500.01049BUY
SMA 1000.01049BUY
SMA 2000.01049BUY

Daily exponential moving average

Period Value ($)Action
EMA 30.017891SELL
EMA 50.015803BUY
EMA 100.012626BUY
EMA 210.01346BUY
EMA 500.01131BUY
EMA 1000.01076BUY
EMA 2000.01058BUY

Notcoin price analysis conclusion

Based on the analysis of both Notcoin charts, the trend can be concluded as bullish. A clear upward trajectory with significant gains, driven by strong buying pressure and positive market sentiment is illustrated. Despite minor corrections, the price has stabilized at higher levels, indicating sustained interest and confidence among market participants. The indicators also suggest that this trend is likely to continue in the short to medium term, with the potential for further price increases as long as the buying pressure remains steady.

Is Notcoin a good investment?

NotCoin presents a compelling investment opportunity due to its rapid market adoption and unique integration of gaming and cryptocurrency. With over 35 million players in just three months and 1.6 million on-chain holders, the user base growth has been exponential, driving significant demand for $NOT. The innovative ‘earnings missions’ feature enhances user engagement by allowing passive income generation, further increasing the token’s attractiveness.

Moreover, the market’s positive sentiment and the price’s strong upward trend, achieving a 300% rally in a short period, indicate robust market confidence and potential for continued growth. Given its ranking among the top 60 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation and its ability to surpass established tokens, Notcoin is positioned well within the expanding GameFi sector, making it a promising investment.

Notcoin recent update/opinion

  • Notcoin posts 40M ($1M USD) to addresses that bought or held the first 5867 vouchers at pre-sale.

Notcoin price prediction June 2024

In June 2024, Notcoin is projected to reach a minimum price of $0.01875. The maximum price could ascend to $0.02896, with an average trading price of $0.0225.

Notcoin price predictionPotential LowAverage PricePotential High
Notcoin price prediction June 2024$0.01875$0.0225$0.02896

Notcoin price prediction 2024

An analysis of NOT indicates that the price might trade at a minimum of $0.0149, a maximum of $0.0171, and an average trading value of $0.0153.

Notcoin price predictionPotential Low Average Price Potential High 
Notcoin price prediction 2024$0.0149$0.0153$0.0171

Notcoin price prediction 2025-2030

YearMinimum PriceAverage PriceMaximum Price
2025$0.0217$0.0223$0.0259
2026$0.0318$0.0327$0.0368
2027$0.0468$0.0484$0.0549
2028$0.0686$0.0711$0.0811
2029$0.1007$0.1043$0.1193
2030$0.1473$0.1515$0.1738

NOT price prediction 2025

For the year 2025, the expected minimum price of one Notcoin is $0.0217. The maximum price could climb to $0.0259, with an average trading price of $ 0.0223.

NOT price prediction 2026

The Notcoin price prediction for 2026 expects NOT to trade at a minimum price of $0.0318 in 2026, an average price of $0.0327, and a maximum price of $0.0368.

NOT price prediction 2027

The price of Notcoin is predicted to reach at a minimum value of $0.0468 in 2027. NOT might attain a maximum value of $0.0549 and an average trading price of $0.0484.

NOT price prediction 2028

The Notcoin price prediction for 2028 suggests NOT could trade at a minimum price of $0.0686, an average price of $0.0711, and a maximum price of $0.0811.

Notcoin price prediction 2029

The price of Notcoin is predicted to reach a minimum value of $0.1007 in 2029. NOT could reach a maximum value of $0.1193 and an average trading price of $0.1043 throughout 2029.

Notcoin price prediction 2030

For the year 2030, the expected minimum price of one Notcoin is $0.1473. The maximum price could climb to $0.1738, with an average trading price of $0.1515.

Notcoin market price prediction: Analyst’s NOT price forecast

Firm20242025
Gov.Capital$0.0296$0.0437
DigitalCoinPrice$0.0466$0.0542
CryptoPredictions$0.0430$0.0529

Cryptopolitan’s Notcoin price prediction

According to Cryptopolitan, Notcoin might drop to a low of $0.0153. The token could also reach a maximum price of $0.0162, with an average trading price of $0.0185 by the end of 2024. A positive market sentiment in 2025 could see NOT surpass its previous all-time high, trading above $0.03.

Notcoin historic price sentiment

NOT price history; Source: Coinmarketcap
  • Notcoin began the year at a stable price with minimal fluctuations. The market was relatively calm during this period, with the price remaining steady until late May.
  • This stability reflected a period of low trading activity and minimal investor interest. In late May, Notcoin experienced a notable decline, reaching a low of approximately $0.009471 on May 21.
  • This drop marked a significant moment as the market reacted to broader cryptocurrency trends, leading to reduced investor confidence and a subsequent dip in price.
  • Following the low in late May, Notcoin’s price started to recover gradually. Minor ups and downs characterized this recovery phase, with the price hovering around the $0.01 mark by the end of May.
  • This period showed signs of renewed investor interest and a gradual return of market confidence. Early June marked a dramatic increase in Notcoin’s price.
  • The coin experienced a sharp rise, breaking past the $0.015 mark. This surge was driven by heightened market activity and significant investor interest.
  • The price climb reflected broader positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, with Notcoin benefiting from increased trading volumes.
  • The upward trend continued into mid and late June, with Notcoin reaching new highs. The price movements during this period were characterized by sustained growth and minor fluctuations, indicating healthy market interest.
  • As of the latest data in June 2024, Notcoin is consolidating within the $0.01706 to $0.020 range.
Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

