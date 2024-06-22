Notcoin price prediction 2024-2030: Will NOT reach $1?

Key takeaways
- By 2024, Notcoin’s maximum price could rise to $0.0171.
- The token could reach as high as $0.0549 in 2027.
- By 2030, Notcoin is expected to trade at a minimum price of $0.1473, and a maximum price of $0.1738.
Notcoin ($NOT), a new cryptocurrency tied to a Telegram-based clicker game, has witnessed an extraordinary surge in market capitalization, recently surpassing $2 billion. Introduced on The Open Network (TON) and launched via an airdrop in May 2024, Notcoin rewards users who engage with the game by repeatedly tapping a digital gold coin. This unique gameplay mechanic, alongside the introduction of ‘earnings missions’ allowing users to earn $NOT passively, has fueled its rapid rise.
Within weeks of its launch, Notcoin’s price soared to by 300%. The surge in popularity and market performance of Notcoin highlights the growing trend of integrating gaming with blockchain technology, providing both entertainment and financial incentives to a vast user base.
With its current trajectory, can NOT reach $1 soon?
Overview
|Cryptocurrency
|Notcoin
|Token
|NOT
|Price
|$0.01464
|Market Cap
|$2,177,260,544
|Trading Volume
|$4,623,184,518
|Circulating Supply
|102,719,221,714
|All-time High
|$0.02896 Jun 02, 2024
|All-time Low
|$0.004605 May 24, 2024
|24 High
|$0.01559
|24 Low
|$0.01408
Notcoin price prediction: Technical analysis
|Metric
|Value
|Volatility (30-day Variation)
|$97
|50-day SMA
|$56.42
|14-Day RSI
|55.56
|Sentiment
|Neutral
|Fear & Greed Index
|74 (Greed)
|Green Days
|12/26 (46%)
Notcoin price analysis: Bullish rally drives NOT prices to $0.01464
TL;DR Breakdown
- Notcoin price analysis shows a bullish trend
- NOT price has sought support at $0.01408
- Resistance for NOT is seen at $0.01559
The Notcoin price analysis illustrates a significant upward trend in the price, and reaching a peak slightly above $0.01464 up by 0.14 percent. This uptrend reflects strong buyer activity in the market, with increasing demand driving the price higher. Despite a slight correction after reaching the peak, the price stabilized around $0.01464, showing that the buying momentum remains robust and market participants are actively supporting the higher price levels.
Notcoin 1-day price chart: Bulls gear up for a push above
The 1-day price chart of Notcoin shows a clear bullish trend. The price has significantly increased from around $0.01 to $0.01464, indicating strong upward momentum. This upward movement suggests increased buying pressure, pushing the price higher over the observed period. The price action has formed higher highs and higher lows, which are classic signs of a bullish trend.
NOT/USD 1-day price chart; TradingView
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.69, suggesting that Notcoin is currently in neutral territory. A positive MACD value indicates that the short-term price momentum is higher than the long-term price momentum, which is a bullish signal.
Notcoin price analysis on a 4-hour chart: Bulls stumble to keep control
The 4-hour price chart of Notcoin shows a generally bullish trend with periods of consolidation. The upward movement indicates strong buying pressure, with the price forming higher highs and higher lows. After reaching the peak, the price experienced a minor correction, stabilizing around $0.01464, suggesting that the market is consolidating before potentially making another move.
NOT/USD 4-hour price chart; TradingView
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 39.14, which is in the neutral zone, indicating that Notcoin is neither overbought nor oversold at this moment. This suggests that there is still room for the price to move higher before reaching overbought conditions. The histogram is positive, indicating that the bullish momentum is still in play, although it has decreased slightly, suggesting some consolidation.
Notcoin technical indicators: Levels and action
Daily simple moving average
|Period
|Value ($)
|Action
|SMA 3
|0.013348
|BUY
|SMA 5
|0.015253
|BUY
|SMA 10
|0.017516
|SELL
|SMA 21
|0.01064
|BUY
|SMA 50
|0.01049
|BUY
|SMA 100
|0.01049
|BUY
|SMA 200
|0.01049
|BUY
Daily exponential moving average
|Period
|Value ($)
|Action
|EMA 3
|0.017891
|SELL
|EMA 5
|0.015803
|BUY
|EMA 10
|0.012626
|BUY
|EMA 21
|0.01346
|BUY
|EMA 50
|0.01131
|BUY
|EMA 100
|0.01076
|BUY
|EMA 200
|0.01058
|BUY
Notcoin price analysis conclusion
Based on the analysis of both Notcoin charts, the trend can be concluded as bullish. A clear upward trajectory with significant gains, driven by strong buying pressure and positive market sentiment is illustrated. Despite minor corrections, the price has stabilized at higher levels, indicating sustained interest and confidence among market participants. The indicators also suggest that this trend is likely to continue in the short to medium term, with the potential for further price increases as long as the buying pressure remains steady.
Is Notcoin a good investment?
NotCoin presents a compelling investment opportunity due to its rapid market adoption and unique integration of gaming and cryptocurrency. With over 35 million players in just three months and 1.6 million on-chain holders, the user base growth has been exponential, driving significant demand for $NOT. The innovative ‘earnings missions’ feature enhances user engagement by allowing passive income generation, further increasing the token’s attractiveness.
Moreover, the market’s positive sentiment and the price’s strong upward trend, achieving a 300% rally in a short period, indicate robust market confidence and potential for continued growth. Given its ranking among the top 60 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation and its ability to surpass established tokens, Notcoin is positioned well within the expanding GameFi sector, making it a promising investment.
Notcoin recent update/opinion
- Notcoin posts 40M ($1M USD) to addresses that bought or held the first 5867 vouchers at pre-sale.
Notcoin price prediction June 2024
In June 2024, Notcoin is projected to reach a minimum price of $0.01875. The maximum price could ascend to $0.02896, with an average trading price of $0.0225.
|Notcoin price prediction
|Potential Low
|Average Price
|Potential High
|Notcoin price prediction June 2024
|$0.01875
|$0.0225
|$0.02896
Notcoin price prediction 2024
An analysis of NOT indicates that the price might trade at a minimum of $0.0149, a maximum of $0.0171, and an average trading value of $0.0153.
|Notcoin price prediction
|Potential Low
|Average Price
|Potential High
|Notcoin price prediction 2024
|$0.0149
|$0.0153
|$0.0171
Notcoin price prediction 2025-2030
|Year
|Minimum Price
|Average Price
|Maximum Price
|2025
|$0.0217
|$0.0223
|$0.0259
|2026
|$0.0318
|$0.0327
|$0.0368
|2027
|$0.0468
|$0.0484
|$0.0549
|2028
|$0.0686
|$0.0711
|$0.0811
|2029
|$0.1007
|$0.1043
|$0.1193
|2030
|$0.1473
|$0.1515
|$0.1738
NOT price prediction 2025
For the year 2025, the expected minimum price of one Notcoin is $0.0217. The maximum price could climb to $0.0259, with an average trading price of $ 0.0223.
NOT price prediction 2026
The Notcoin price prediction for 2026 expects NOT to trade at a minimum price of $0.0318 in 2026, an average price of $0.0327, and a maximum price of $0.0368.
NOT price prediction 2027
The price of Notcoin is predicted to reach at a minimum value of $0.0468 in 2027. NOT might attain a maximum value of $0.0549 and an average trading price of $0.0484.
NOT price prediction 2028
The Notcoin price prediction for 2028 suggests NOT could trade at a minimum price of $0.0686, an average price of $0.0711, and a maximum price of $0.0811.
Notcoin price prediction 2029
The price of Notcoin is predicted to reach a minimum value of $0.1007 in 2029. NOT could reach a maximum value of $0.1193 and an average trading price of $0.1043 throughout 2029.
Notcoin price prediction 2030
For the year 2030, the expected minimum price of one Notcoin is $0.1473. The maximum price could climb to $0.1738, with an average trading price of $0.1515.
Notcoin market price prediction: Analyst’s NOT price forecast
|Firm
|2024
|2025
|Gov.Capital
|$0.0296
|$0.0437
|DigitalCoinPrice
|$0.0466
|$0.0542
|CryptoPredictions
|$0.0430
|$0.0529
Cryptopolitan’s Notcoin price prediction
According to Cryptopolitan, Notcoin might drop to a low of $0.0153. The token could also reach a maximum price of $0.0162, with an average trading price of $0.0185 by the end of 2024. A positive market sentiment in 2025 could see NOT surpass its previous all-time high, trading above $0.03.
Notcoin historic price sentiment
- Notcoin began the year at a stable price with minimal fluctuations. The market was relatively calm during this period, with the price remaining steady until late May.
- This stability reflected a period of low trading activity and minimal investor interest. In late May, Notcoin experienced a notable decline, reaching a low of approximately $0.009471 on May 21.
- This drop marked a significant moment as the market reacted to broader cryptocurrency trends, leading to reduced investor confidence and a subsequent dip in price.
- Following the low in late May, Notcoin’s price started to recover gradually. Minor ups and downs characterized this recovery phase, with the price hovering around the $0.01 mark by the end of May.
- This period showed signs of renewed investor interest and a gradual return of market confidence. Early June marked a dramatic increase in Notcoin’s price.
- The coin experienced a sharp rise, breaking past the $0.015 mark. This surge was driven by heightened market activity and significant investor interest.
- The price climb reflected broader positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, with Notcoin benefiting from increased trading volumes.
- The upward trend continued into mid and late June, with Notcoin reaching new highs. The price movements during this period were characterized by sustained growth and minor fluctuations, indicating healthy market interest.
- As of the latest data in June 2024, Notcoin is consolidating within the $0.01706 to $0.020 range.