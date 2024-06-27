Loading...

Notcoin boosts value with $3 Million token burn, eyes sustainable growth

2 mins read
Notcoin price prediction

Contents
1. Notcoin eyes pivot from tap-to-earn
2. Telegram’s crypto ecosystem grows
Share link:

In this post:

  • Notcoin burns 210 million tokens, valued at $3 million, that was part of unclaimed airdrop
  • The Telegram-based game wants to become more than a tap-to-earn platform.
  • Telegram’s crypto ecosystem continues to grow, boosting The Open Network’s (TON) activity.

Notcoin, a tap-to-earn game developer, recently burned $3 million worth of NOT tokens. The NOT burn immediately impacted its price, driving it up to $0.016 before settling at $0.015 at press time. The burnt tokens were originally part of the unclaimed tokens from NOT’s recent airdrop, which concluded on June 16. 

Also read: Tapswap and Yescoin to launch tokens on TON as Telegram games boom

The team reported that users claimed over 90% of the token supply, with the remaining tokens slated for distribution among community members. Approximately $4.2 million worth of unclaimed tokens will go to Notcoin users at Gold and Platinum levels, while the remainder is earmarked for future development.

Token burns theoretically reduce a coin’s circulating supply, potentially creating scarcity and boosting prices if demand remains strong.

Notcoin eyes pivot from tap-to-earn

Notcoin founder Sasha Plotinov recently revealed plans for the project to evolve beyond its tap-to-earn roots, aiming for a sustainable future. In a recent interview, Plotinov reportedly outlined a comprehensive four-year strategy to establish Notcoin as a focal point for innovation within the Telegram ecosystem. Central to this strategy is the development of the Notcoin app, which is currently in progress.

Plotinov’s view also mirrors the sentiment of the project’s broader team. In a recent Telegram message, the project stated that it was “just [getting] started,” hinting at notable developments that would drive its growth apart from being a viral sensation on Telegram. The project stated:

“We saw how Notcoin created a whole new segment of mining applications in Telegram, dramatically boosted the growth of the TON ecosystem and became a major player in the crypto world…That’s cool, but we really just started.”

Despite Notcoin’s ambitious roadmap, its token price has faced challenges, plummeting 45% from its peak of $0.0289. The token has made a recent recovery, with its value more than doubling since May and reaching a market cap of $1.5 billion.

Telegram’s crypto ecosystem grows

Notcoin’s rise has followed the same trend as Telegram’s expanding crypto ecosystem. Telegram has over 900 million monthly users, and it has been pivotal in mainstream crypto adoption, especially with The Open Network (TON) integration.

Also read: Notcoin price prediction 2024-2030: Will NOT reach $1?

Telegram, traditionally home to features like trading bots, has also incorporated Tether USDT and introduced a long list of blockchain games that further solidified its status as a crypto hub. The platform also unveiled Telegram Stars, an in-app currency that facilitates purchases.

The TON network has flourished with these integrations, with growing activity levels enhancing its reputation among other smart contract platforms. Recent data from Artemis, a blockchain analytics platform, reveals TON briefly surpassed Ethereum in daily active addresses earlier this month.

TON Ethereum networks
TON Vs Ethereum Active Users (Source: Artemis)

Crypto researchers say the network’s growth prospects remain promising, particularly with increased developer interest. Initiatives like Bitget’s $20 million ecosystem fund to nurture early-stage projects have bolstered the TON network’s appeal.

Subjects tagged in this post: | |

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
VanEck files first Solana spot ETF application in the U.S.
#News
2 mins read
4 mins ago

VanEck files first Solana spot ETF application in the U.S.

Security concerns found in Ethereum L2 solution Blast: Resonance Security
#News
2 mins read
32 mins ago

Security concerns found in Ethereum L2 solution Blast: Resonance Security

Coinbase sues SEC and FDIC, accusing them of anti-crypto bias
#News
2 mins read
1 hour ago

Coinbase sues SEC and FDIC, accusing them of anti-crypto bias

Bitstamp crime insurance to secure consumer assets
#News
2 mins read
2 hours ago

Bitstamp delists Euro Tether (EURT) as MiCA rules are rolled out

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan