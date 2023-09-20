Norton’s Latest Report Reveals Alarming Rise in Cyber Scams

TL;DR Breakdown

In a recent report, Norton, a leading consumer Cyber Safety brand under Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), has shed light on the growing threat of cyber scams in today’s digital world. As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more prevalent, cybercriminals are leveraging this technology to create increasingly sophisticated scams, leading to a surge in their prevalence.

According to data from Gen, a staggering 75% of all cyberthreats on desktop computers are now scams. Norton’s experts have identified several prominent online scams that individuals are currently facing, ranging from E-Shop Scams to Sextortion Scams and Tech Support Scams.

The pervasive threat of cyber scams

With the proliferation of AI, cybercriminals are empowered to craft scams that are not only more convincing but also alarmingly realistic. This enhanced sophistication makes scams more difficult to detect, posing a significant challenge to consumers. Norton’s Security Evangelist, Luis Corrons, emphasized the need for awareness and vigilance among consumers. Corrons stated, “We’ve found scammers are leaning on old methods to lure victims, but they now have a more sophisticated arsenal at their disposal to make these schemes more realistic.”

Unveiling the key scam categories

Norton’s report highlights several key scam categories that are currently preying on unsuspecting victims:

1. E-shop scams

In E-Shop Scams, scammers create fraudulent online stores offering products at unbelievably low prices. However, once a purchase is made, the product is never delivered, and the website vanishes, leaving victims empty-handed.

2. Sextortion scams

Sextortion Scams involve cybercriminals threatening to release private or compromising information unless a ransom is paid. These scams often commence with phishing emails, exploiting victims’ emotions, such as fear and shame, to manipulate them.

3. Tech support scams

Tech Support Scams see fraudsters impersonating tech support agents from reputable companies. They deceive victims into granting remote access to their computers, which can lead to data theft or ransom demands.

Norton’s solutions to combat scams

Norton is committed to helping consumers protect themselves against these evolving cyber threats. To this end, Norton recently introduced Norton Genie, a free AI-powered scam detection tool. Genie is designed to identify text, social media, and email scams, providing users with a reliable means of determining the potential danger of the messages they encounter.

Norton Genie goes a step further by offering informative responses to follow-up questions, such as “How do you know it’s a scam?” and “What should I do next?” This empowers users with the knowledge they need to identify scams effectively and take appropriate action.

Tips for staying safe online

Norton also offers a series of practical tips to help individuals protect themselves against various types of scams:

1. Verify before you buy

Before making a purchase from an online retailer, it’s essential to verify the authenticity of the website through reviews and ratings. Exercise caution when encountering deals that seem too good to be true.

2. Double-check unknown calls

When receiving calls from unknown individuals or organizations, especially those claiming to be tech support, verify their identity by contacting the respective company directly through official channels. Don’t divulge personal or financial information over the phone.

3. Add security layers to purchases

Prioritize security when making financial transactions online. Implement multi-step verification for added protection and use secure payment methods like credit cards, which offer fraud protection.

4. Be cautious with personal information

Regardless of the platform or recipient, always exercise caution when sharing personally identifiable information online. Think twice before disclosing sensitive data to prevent falling victim to identity theft or phishing attacks.

While cybercriminals harness the power of AI to enhance their scams, Norton is harnessing the same technology to empower consumers in their fight against online threats. Norton Genie, with its AI capabilities, provides users with a valuable tool to identify and combat scams across various digital communication channels.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.