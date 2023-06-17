Nike teases the launch of its NFT sneakers on Fortnite

TL;DR Breakdown

Nike, the renowned footwear and apparel giant, has recently hinted at an upcoming release of a collection of sneaker non-fungible tokens (NFTs) within the immensely popular online game Fortnite, developed by Epic Games. This move has the potential to be a significant milestone in the adoption of Web3 technology among traditional gamers, considering Fortnite’s massive player base, which has exceeded 242.9 million active users in the past 30 days, according to Active Player.

Nike set to launch its Airphoria sneaker hunt

On June 16, the firm made a captivating announcement across its various social media channels, unveiling the commencement of the “ultimate Sneakerhunt” on June 20. Accompanied by a visually engaging video, the logos of Fortnite and the firm’s iconic Air Max shoes are prominently displayed against a backdrop of ethereal floating clouds. The video concludes with the reveal of the name of the sneaker hunt, “Airphoria,” and showcases Nike’s SWOOSH logo for its web3 platform alongside the logo of Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.

While specific details about the Airphoria event remain scarce, members of the NFT community have been buzzing with speculation. Some experts believe that Nike may have utilized Fortnite Creative 2.0, a feature that enables users to create virtual island game maps using Fortnite assets, to develop an NFT-related game for the Airphoria event. Comparisons have been drawn to a previous game Nike created on the ROBLOX platform, although NFT integration was not part of that earlier venture. The recent introduction of Fortnite Creative 2.0 suggests that Nike may have leveraged this mode to create an immersive NFT experience for Airphoria.

While it is not yet confirmed whether NFTs will be integrated into Airphoria, the involvement of Nike’s SWOOSH platform strongly suggests the possibility. Moreover, Epic Games has displayed a friendly stance towards NFT gaming, further supporting the speculation. The firm’s NFT division has been actively expanding its presence in the traditional gaming space, as evidenced by its recent announcement that SWOOSH NFTs will be integrated into games developed by EA Sports, the company responsible for popular titles like the FIFA soccer game franchise. The specific EA Sports games that will eventually feature Nike NFTs have not been officially disclosed, leaving room for anticipation and excitement within the gaming and NFT communities.

Implication for NFT adoption and the gaming community

Nike’s potential collaboration with Fortnite to introduce sneaker NFTs holds immense promise for wider adoption. The partnership between Nike, a globally recognized brand, and Fortnite, a gaming phenomenon, has the potential to capture the attention of both passionate gamers and sneaker enthusiasts, thereby introducing NFTs to a broader audience. As the popularity of NFTs continues to surge, Nike’s foray into the world of sneaker NFTs within Fortnite could serve as a significant catalyst for the digital collectibles market. By leveraging the growing demand for virtual assets among gamers and collectors, Nike aims to tap into this emerging market and establish a strong foothold.

As the countdown begins for the “ultimate Sneakerhunt” in Fortnite, the collaboration between Nike and Epic Games has sparked anticipation and excitement among gamers, collectors, and the broader NFT community. With the potential integration of NFTs in Airphoria, Nike sets the stage for the future of Web3 adoption in gaming, blending the worlds of virtual assets, gaming, and iconic sneaker culture.