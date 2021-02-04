TL;DR Breakdown

Davido set to launch crypto firm

Crypto gaining traction in music industry

Superstar and Nigerian music sensation David Adeleke, professionally called Davido, has revealed plans to float his Bitcoin exchange firm.

Davido, the Nigerian music sensation, no doubt is one of the biggest acts in the Nigerian, African, and global music scene with numerous hit tracks to his name and collaborations with several American music stars. Davido has songs recorded with Chris Brown, Meek Mills, Quavo, Nicki Minaj, among others.

Davido announced he would float his Bitcoin trading firm via his verified Twitter platform but noted that he was still thinking about it.

“Thinking of starting a Bitcoin trading company … let’s see…” he tweeted.

Thinking of starting a Bitcoin trading company … let’s see .. — Davido (@davido) February 2, 2021

The Nigerian music sensation is another big endorsement for Bitcoin in Nigeria, Africa, and the multi-million dollar music industry globally.

However, it is not the first time the music star would affiliate himself with Bitcoin. Back in 2020, Davido announced a partnership with Bitsikaafrica, a crypto payment startup in Ghana.

Been working on this for a while ! Glad to finally announce. My first FinTech partnership. This one means so much to me! Our very own cure for all your transfer and payment issues. @bitsikaafrica !! Everyone go download and follow now! pic.twitter.com/cmsn4N3UlE — Davido (@davido) October 8, 2020

Davido, Nigeria’s music sensation just another crypto endorsement in Africa

The Nigerian music sensation would not mark as the first entertainer to endorse cryptocurrency in the continent.

Previously, American singer of Senegalese descent, Aliaune Thiam, professionally called Akon, worked on a huge crypto project, Akon City.

The musician is building a smart city in Western Senegal, which would run on Akoin cryptocurrency. The smart city, which has been a work in progress for a long time, will begin operation in the first quarter of 2021 under the American company KE International’s direction.

Beyond Africa, entertainers globally embrace crypto

Beyond Africa and across the world, celebrities and entertainers are already embracing cryptocurrencies for various reasons.

Celebrities now develop Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and issue to their fans to improve fan-celebrity relationships. Other celebrities see cryptos as a means of investment.

Game of Thrones star Maisey Williams (Arya Stark) recently inquired about cryptocurrencies and bought some as an investment.

Soulja Boy, a US rapper, recently also said he invested some money in cryptocurrency and inquired about embattled XRP from his fans. He was advised to steer clear.

Largely, crypto is gaining traction in the multi-million-dollar entertainment industry as enthusiasts look to further adopt the industry.