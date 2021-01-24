TL;DR Breakdown

Soulja Boy invests in six different crypto coins

Rapper advised floating own collectible

Popular American Music star DeAndre Cortez Way, professionally called Soulja Boy, has asked his followers to invest more in cryptocurrencies.

The music star advised his fans to buy Dogecoin and told his fans that he just bought some BNB, DGB, TRX, KLV, ZPAE, and FDO.

“Thanks, guys, bought some BNB, DGB, TRX, KLV, ZPAE, and FDO, “What’s next? Let’s go, he tweeted.

thanks guys, bought some BNB, DGB, TRX, KLV, ZPAE and FDO 💪🏾 what’s next? let’s go ✔️ — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) January 22, 2021

However, before investing in these coins, Soulja Boy asked crypto Twitter for what coins he should invest in. All the coins the music star bought are quite unpopular except BNB and popular Dogecoin.

The music star also asked how he could buy XRP on Coinbase. The music star appears to be in the dark regarding all the troubles and suspension the crypto has met with exchange wallets.

How do I purchase xrp? pic.twitter.com/pu9PKOMZk2 — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) January 23, 2021

Fans response to music star query

Soulja Boy’s fans have advised the rapper to forget about XRP, Coinbase and go all-in on Bitcoin directly.

He also asked if he should release his own token but was told by his followers to launch a non-fungible token (NFT). This digital collectible stores data on a blockchain and proves the holder is the true owner of that particular collectible.

Soulja Boy has also continued asking what more coins he should invest in and what crypto exchanges he should use.

He joins a host of other celebrities known to have invested in cryptocurrencies.

Soulja Boy outside the crypto world

Jane Doe, a random woman who claims to be Soulja Boy’s assistant, has accused him of Rape, assault, and sexual battery.

The woman, who filed a lawsuit claimed the music star hired her in December 2018 and agreed to pay her $500 a week while living and working at his two California homes in Malibu and Bell Canyon. She claims in her suit. Her responsibilities involved cleaning, cooking, chauffeuring, and other tasks.

Soulja Boy, however, denied these allegations in a statement to TMZ, saying, “I am in contact with my legal team, and the appropriate legal action will be taken against these lies.”