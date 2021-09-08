TL;DR Breakdown

• The NFT movie will be promoted between auctions and giveaways on Vuele.io.

• The movie promises a plot full of emotion.

Many films have been released during the pandemic, but none combined the world of cinema with cryptocurrencies. Zero Contact promises to be an innovative movie because it adapts to the new financial technologies.

The NFTs distribution platform, Vuele, is the one driving this project that will focus on the growth of the non-fungible token market. The NFT movie will star Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins, and its trailer promises to have audiences on the edge of their seats.

Zero Contact is a movie that will undoubtedly trend long before its release. The film was produced in several countries with the best developers, screenwriters, and special effects staff.

The NFT movie is about five important characters connected by their appreciation for the computer genius “Finley Hart,” played by Anthony Hopkins. The characters will work together to shut down Hart’s latest invention. Interestingly, this machine that Hart left as an inheritance will solve all the problems on earth.

Chris Brochu, Martin Stenmarck, Verónica Ferres, TJ Kayama, Lilly Krug and Alexs Paunovic also participated in the plot.

Advertising of the film linked to the NFT will be different

The NFT trading website Vuele has continued to promote the movie in various online advertisements, saying it will launch auctions in non-fungible tokens on September 24. Vuele plans to create raffles for participants to win “Gold Tickets” and win products from the website.

Zero Contact was written and directed by Rick Dugdale, who interacts with the NFT market for the first time. Dugdale says this film is unconventional since its filming, production, and distribution all occurred in rare situations.

People interested in the film can register on the official Vuele website to stay up-to-date on upcoming ticket sales and NFT auctions. Vuele.io also offers various products based on non-fungible tokens that crypto enthusiasts and movie lovers might be interested in.

Undoubtedly the film takes advantage of the NFT rise, not only because the famous Anthony Hopkins will be in action but that it also will show how decentralized networks work on the big screen. Non-fungible tokens had only been used in the art world and sports auctions, so this step from Vuele.io is seen in the global NFT world as a big one.