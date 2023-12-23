New Trailer for Forgotten but Unbroken Unveiled

Centurion Developments, the game development company, has unveiled an exciting new trailer for their upcoming release, “Forgotten but Unbroken.” This turn-based strategy game is set against the backdrop of World War II’s most compelling battlefields and promises to deliver a challenging and immersive gaming experience.

The trailer, released on December 19, 2023, provides a glimpse into the game’s key features, including strategic gameplay and authentic character voices in their native languages.

Immersive WWII gameplay

“Forgotten but Unbroken” offers players a unique take on the tactical turn-based strategy genre, drawing inspiration from classics like XCOM while introducing its distinctive elements. In this game, players can lead the resistance against the Axis forces and play a pivotal role in liberating Europe.

The trailer showcases the game’s strategic depth, emphasizing the importance of careful decision-making on the battlefield.

The newly released trailer captures the essence of war by highlighting the game’s strategic action. Players can seamlessly change load-outs, strategically utilize cover, and take advantage of elevated positions to gain an edge over opponents. Every move in “Forgotten but Unbroken” is a deliberate note in the pulse of war, ensuring that players must think critically and plan their actions strategically.

One standout feature of the game is the authentic representation of characters. Each character in “Forgotten but Unbroken” is voiced in their native language, adding an extra layer of authenticity to the immersive experience. This attention to detail enhances the player’s connection to the historical WW2 heroes and the stakes of the battle.

Playable demo available on steam

For gamers eager to experience the tactical combat firsthand, a free “Forgotten but Unbroken” demo is available on Steam. The demo allows players to engage in three skirmishes, testing their strategic skills. Can you successfully fend off the advance of the 3rd Reich? This demo offers a taste of the challenges and excitement the full game will deliver upon its release in the summer of 2024.

“Forgotten but Unbroken” differentiates itself from other turn-based strategy games by offering a fresh perspective on World War II. It introduces players to historical WW2 heroes and thrusts them into intense battles against elite fighters of the 3rd Reich. This unique blend of history and strategy promises a gaming experience that is both educational and thrilling.

Anticipated release in summer 2024

As the trailer generates excitement among gamers, the release date of “Forgotten but Unbroken” is marked on the calendar for summer 2024. The game’s combination of strategic depth, historical authenticity, and unique gameplay mechanics has already captured the attention of strategy gaming enthusiasts.