NFT and play to earn games are quickly gaining massive traction and excitement among players globally and in emerging markets. The problem currently is NFT games can be complex and too expensive to get started with. Many games only suit one type of player which limits its user base and overall popularity.

Introducing Nest Arcade:

Nest Arcade is one the first play-to-earn and NFT gaming platforms for hyper casual games on the Solana blockchain. The project is powered by Solana, which is a lightning fast blockchain that allows for fast transactions and close to zero fees, and is currently ranked as the 8th largest cryptocurrency in the world.

Nest Arcade’s goal is to remove all friction in P2E gaming and envisions itself as the “Netflix” or the “App Store” of P2E. Launching on mobile first, will allow Nest Arcade to tap into a massive user base, especially in emerging markets. Each game will have NFT support and of course ‘play to earn’ which allows users to earn $NEST tokens while playing.

$NEST Token?

$NEST is an SPL token on Solana that can be traded like any cryptocurrency and can be converted to fiat. $NEST fuels Nest Arcade’s economy and is limited to 1,000,000,000 (1 Billion) tokens. No more tokens will ever be made. Players will be rewarded for their skills and effort in $NEST. Players will be able to spend their $NEST token for power-ups and to buy NFTs on Nest Arcade’s marketplace.

In addition, players will also use their $NEST to enter tournaments for a chance to win other player’s $NEST tokens.$NEST staking will allow users to receive a portion of $NEST transaction fees and game earnings on the platform and to reduce any such fees for themselves.

The $NEST token is approaching its IDO (initial coin offering) across several top tier launchpads in the Solana ecosystem from March 2nd – March 6th 2022.

OxBull – March 3rd

– March 3rd Solster – March 2nd

– March 2nd StarLaunch – March 4-6th

– March 4-6th Trustpad – March 6th

– March 6th MoonStarter – March 2nd

– March 2nd Solanium – March 2nd-6th

After March 8th, $NEST token will be publicly tradable on decentralized and centralized exchanges such as ‘Raydium’ and other centralized exchanges.

NFTS?

NTFS have disrupted the gaming world this past year. The NFT revolution shows no sign of slowing down as NFT based P2E games are cementing their place as the future of the gaming industry.

Nest Arcade has already launched their first NFT collection ‘MetaBirds’ in november 2021 and just recently released their flappy bird style mini-game demo with P2E and NFT support to holders. The MetaBirds collection has surpassed 1,100 $SOL ($112,200 USD) in trading volume and has quadrupled in price since mint. Nest Arcade’s next milestone is the new 3D NFT character set that will be supported in up to 5 games by the end of April 2022.

Just like staking, Nest’s NFTs will pay players a fraction of the platform fees and game earnings. The NFTs will also come with additional utilities, yet to be announced. Nest Arcade is focused on creating a premium NFT experience for its users and has partnered with Altura NFT to build smart evolutive NFTs for this coming collection.

About Nest Arcade

Nest Arcade has a powerful new NFT collection coming this year along with many games and products.

