Naver Explores Robotics, AI, and Autonomous Driving in Ambitious Venture

South Korea’s internet giant, Naver, delves into cutting-edge robotics, AI, and autonomous driving technologies, marking its expansion beyond its renowned search engine services. Martin Humenberger, Director of Science at Naver Labs Europe, sheds light on the company’s visionary pursuits.

Naver’s futuristic headquarters and autonomous robots

In a bid to embrace automation’s global impact, Naver unveiled its second headquarters, Naver 1784, reminiscent of the Industrial Revolution era. Within its walls roam 100 autonomous robots known as Rookies. These robotic marvels, aptly named, efficiently navigate through human interactions, utilizing 5G technology to deliver parcels, coffee, and meals to employees. This tech haven also features a designated robots-only elevator, the Roboport, emphasizing Naver’s commitment to pushing boundaries.

Innovation hub for robotics projects

Naver Labs, the company’s Research and Development (R&D) division, has capitalized on the new headquarters to test its innovative creations. Their upcoming data center, Gak Sejong, is slated to host these autonomous robots, propelling Naver’s role in technological innovation.

Naver’s diverse portfolio and ambitious AI ventures

Naver, often dubbed the “Google of South Korea,” boasts a diverse array of subsidiaries ranging from e-commerce and messaging to cloud services and digital comics. Recently, the company ventured into the generative AI landscape with its HyperClova X language model. This move underscores Naver’s aspiration to explore robotics, AI, and autonomous driving technology beyond its traditional domains, hinting at its vision for future growth.

A decade of dedication to innovation

Naver’s involvement in robotics, AI, and autonomous driving spans back to 2013 when its R&D division embarked on ambitious projects in collaboration with Xerox Research Centre Europe (XRCE). This partnership enriched Naver’s capabilities in AI, machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing, subsequently forming Naver Labs.

Creating a robot-centric future

Naver’s core aspiration revolves around integrating robots seamlessly into daily life. Martin Humenberger envisions robot assistants not only in homes but also in hospitals, museums, shopping malls, and airports. Naver’s shorter-term goals include refining last-mile delivery applications in smart urban settings.

One of Naver’s notable achievements is the ARC system, powered by the Naver Cloud Platform. ARC acts as the eyes and brain of the Rookies, enabling them to navigate without reliance on GPS. This system’s cloud connectivity streamlines the robots’ operation, reducing manufacturing costs and battery consumption while maintaining optimal efficiency.

Global collaboration for innovation

Naver Labs’ European and Korean branches collaborate to drive innovation. While Naver Labs Europe focuses on the fundamental principles of AI and overcoming challenges, Naver Labs Korea specializes in robotics, systems engineering, platform operations, and more. This synergy fosters information exchange and the definition of shared objectives.

AI and robotics at the forefront

Naver Labs Europe is pioneering AI for robotics, advancing computer vision methods to enhance robot perception. Their focus on sequential decision-making and combinational optimization empowers robots to navigate unfamiliar environments and execute complex tasks. The development of efficient human-robot interaction through language is also a key priority.

NLE’s emphasis lies in equipping Naver’s robots with AI-powered computer vision and machine learning for versatile assistance. Their AI-driven technology interprets the world in 3D, enabling robots to localize, navigate, and interact effectively.

Setting Naver apart in robotics

Naver’s unique position stems from its extensive test bed, skilled researchers, engineers, and robust cloud infrastructure. The convergence of these elements makes Naver a pioneer in developing and deploying real-world robotics solutions.

Naver joins other South Korean tech giants such as Samsung, LG, Hyundai, and Doosan in the robotics arena. With a focus on diverse applications from industrial robotics to elder care and beyond, these companies underscore the nation’s commitment to technological progress.

In conclusion, Naver’s exploration of robotics, AI, and autonomous driving showcases its dedication to pushing technological boundaries. By envisioning a future where robots are integral to everyday life, Naver Labs continues to lead in innovation, bridging the gap between human ingenuity and advanced technology.

