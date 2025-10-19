Musk’s X opens marketplace to resell premium handles no longer in use

In what it termed an “industry-first initiative” designed to redistribute inactive or unused account handles, Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, has officially launched the X Handle Marketplace.

The marketplace allows select paying users to search for, request, and acquire dormant usernames. With billions of users competing for unique names, X’s new system aims to offer a somewhat direct pathway to reclaim highly sought-after handles that have long sat dormant on inactive accounts.

X opens new economy for digital identity

The X Handle Marketplace is available exclusively to Premium+ and Premium Business subscribers, meaning that only paid users can participate in the marketplace. The dormant handles that are up for grabs are divided into two categories, which are “priority” and “rare.”

The priority handles, which are characterized by full names, multi-word phrases, or alphanumeric combinations, can be requested at no additional cost. Examples of priority handles are @GabrielJones or @ParadoxAI, according to the X Handles Marketplace page.

Requests for priority accounts are reviewed within three business days, and once approved, users can claim the handle without disrupting their followers or post history. Rare handles, on the other hand, are reserved for short, generic, or culturally significant usernames such as @Pizza, @Tom, or @One.

These handles are not available through the standard request process and can only be obtained via Public Drops or Direct Purchases. Public Drops allow users to apply for specific high-value handles based on merit, contribution to X, and platform engagement, and they are reportedly free.

Direct Purchases, on the other hand, are invitation-only and carry fixed prices determined by a mix of criteria. According to the X Handle FAQ page, the cost of these premium handles may range from $2,500 to seven figures, depending on demand and uniqueness.

Also, the handles cannot be transferred or resold upon acquisition. Observers say that it may also help curb the reselling of handles on secondary markets, which has long been a security issue on social media platforms.

Reactions to Musk’s calculated revenue play

The handle marketplace aligns with Musk’s ongoing efforts to monetize X’s ecosystem since he acquired the platform in 2022. So far, he has introduced paid verification subscription tiers, advertising reform, and also introduced Grok, an AI assistant designed by xAI, on the platform, among others.

Reports from earlier this year revealed that X was going to allow verified organizations to bid for inactive handles, with starting prices reportedly around $10,000. In 2023, the X Handle team was reportedly looking for buyers for dormant usernames priced around $50,000.

The new handle marketplace has raised questions about equity and ethics on the platform, similar to the reception with the introduction of paid subscription tiers on X. Handles that were once tied to users’ online presence are now part of a controlled economy where access depends on payment and platform status.

Some users have expressed concern that the increased commercialization of the platform may increase the divide between free and paid accounts.

Also, the criteria used in determining what qualifies as an inactive account are subjective.

However, others see opportunity, especially entrepreneurs and creators, for whom the ability to acquire meaningful or memorable usernames could be an advantage in visibility and engagement.

