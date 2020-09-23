Mulvaney, Visa, Goldman Sachs, and Six Digital Exchange are new members of the Chamber

Mulvaney’s role will be vital in lobbying Congress

The latest joining of the banks and individuals to the Chamber of Digital Commerce shows that crypto is widely supported

Mulvaney, Visa, and Goldman Sachs are now the part of the leading blockchain advocates association, the Chamber of Digital Commerce. On September 23rd, this association presented new members, Goldman Sachs, Visa, SDX (Six Digital Exchange), and Mick Mulvaney. As the founder of the Chamber of Digital Commerce stated, Mulvaney will be a member of the Board of Advisors.

Mulvaney is known as co-founder of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus and former White House Chief of Staff, the latter position he had left in March this year. Now, he will be in the company with other famous blockchain proponents.

The Chamber of Digital Commerce confirmed this information in its press statement.

The founder of this group, Perianne Boring, said in an official statement that new executive committee members are important for the future of blockchain technology in the US.

Mulvaney’s contribution is doubtless

Perianne Boring pointed out Mulvaney’s former role as a legislator. His experience in this field is, without a doubt, huge; thus, his membership is vital to help the group in lobbying the Congress, “which is a very complicated organism to work with,” said Boring.

She added that Mulvaney could help the group better understand how Congress could be looking at blockchain technology.

Former White House Chief of Staff said in the same statement: “I believe the U.S. advancement of blockchain development and policy is crucial to our continued success as a global leader in technological evolution.”

Perianne Boring pointed out the importance of getting a variety of expertise in the chamber.

The joining of Visa and Goldman Sachs follows the trend of the more significant participation of big banks and payment card issuers in the crypto world. Cuy Sheffield, head of Crypto at Visa, said:

“Visa continuously explores new payment innovations like digital currencies and how they might be able to connect to or expand our existing network and products.”

Why does this matter?

The latest joining of the banks and individuals to the Chamber of Digital Commerce shows that crypto is supported more widely and being taken seriously. More and more people understand how important and beneficial blockchain technology is, for a wide range of participants, from supply chains to the global economy.

Established In 2014, the Chamber is entirely devoted to educating lawmakers about the possible advantages of blockchain. In February 2019, the Chamber called on the U.S. government to create a federal framework for crypto legislation.