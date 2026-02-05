Multicoin Capital co-Founder shifts focus from crypto VC to pursue AI and robotics

Co-founder and managing partner of Multicoin Capital, Kyle Samani, is stepping back from his day-to-day role at the crypto-focused venture capital firm to pursue new technology initiatives, including artificial intelligence and robotics.

The move comes after nearly a decade of deep involvement in building and promoting blockchain projects. Multicoin Capital confirmed the decision in a blog post published on Wednesday, signed by co-founder Tushar Jain, Samani himself, and the wider Multicoin team. While Samani will no longer focus full-time on crypto venture capital, he is not fully exiting the industry and plans to stay involved in several important roles.

Samani transitions from Multicoin leadership

More than eight years ago, Samani cofounded Multicoin Capital and helped develop it into one of the biggest names in venture capital for the crypto business. Multicoin, originally known for early, high-conviction investments, has over the years focused on blockchain projects, particularly within the Solana ecosystem.

Samani’s interests grew slowly, Jain said, with a growing focus outside of crypto. While blockchain remains important to him, he has since become increasingly intrigued by other fast-moving technological areas, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and longevity research. Now he intends to enter these fields, spending more time investing, learning, and experimenting.

Multicoin Capital will remain active under Jain’s leadership, the firm said, adding that Samani’s transition is part of a long-term and thoughtful process rather than a sudden departure. Samani turned to the world of crypto during his tenure at Multicoin. He was a vocal and early supporter of Solana (SOL) and was an early advocate, shaping the investment narrative of the era of high-performance blockchains.

He also supported new industries, such as decentralized physical infrastructure networks (commonly known as DePIN). More than investments, Samani was instrumental in revolutionizing discussions of blockchain performance and scalability. He helped popularize IBRL, an acronym for “Increase Bandwidth, Reduce Latency,” which became central in discussions of Solana’s technical roadmap. Samani also helped cofound Forward, which is said to be the largest Solana-backed provider of digital asset treasuries.

He was an architect connecting traditional financial thinking with newer crypto-native models. After stepping back from Multicoin, Samani will continue as the chairman of Forward and serve on Zama’s board. This cryptography-focused project had just launched its ZAMA token.

He also intends to continue helping support Multicoin’s current portfolio companies while making crypto investments for himself (especially those related to Solana).

Regulatory clarity fuels Samani’s long-term confidence

Even after refocusing the conversation, Samani has been extraordinarily optimistic about the future of crypto, especially in the United States. In the past few months, he has participated in policy discussions in Washington, DC, advocating for clearer crypto regulations. Samani was part of a group that met with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Crypto Task Force to discuss staking exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are beginning to enter the market.

He is optimistic that regulatory clarity could spark a new wave of adoption and participation in the crypto space. He has spoken positively about the proposed Clarity Act, a market structure bill currently moving through the legislative process. According to Samani, the bill could remove long-standing uncertainty around crypto regulation and make it easier for new companies, investors, and users to enter the industry.

Having worked in crypto for almost 10 years, Samani further strengthens his belief in the technology. Although his individual career is moving into AI and robotics, he is still bullish that crypto will fundamentally reshape the financial industry over time. In pulling away from Multicoin, Samani is closing one chapter while paving the way for many others.

His move reflects a broader trend among tech leaders that sees connections among crypto, artificial intelligence, and robotics—and views future innovation arising from their intersection.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.