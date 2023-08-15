Morocco officially submits application to join BRICS

TL;DR Breakdown

As the global economic stage buzzes with anticipation for the upcoming BRICS summit, Morocco has strategically positioned itself by tossing its hat into the ring.

Eager to align with powerhouses like Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the North African nation has formally expressed its interest to join the expanding economic alliance.

But, as with every strategic move on the geopolitical chessboard, there are layers of motives, opportunities, and challenges awaiting to unfold.

A Power Move in the Global South

Morocco’s application isn’t merely about joining an economic alliance; it’s about the nation’s vision to be at the forefront of the global south’s evolving voice.

The BRICS alliance, once an acronym coined by a Goldman Sachs economist, has transcended its origins to now symbolize the global south’s rising influence.

This group’s trajectory toward de-dollarization and its collective economic growth have been monumental in shifting world economic narratives.

But Morocco’s bid isn’t unique. The seductive allure of BRICS has been irresistible to several countries keen on leveraging the bloc’s growing clout. With nations across the globe eyeing a coveted spot in this alliance, the competition is palpable.

The BRICS summit, mere days away, isn’t just another global conference. It’s the battleground where countries lay down their economic and strategic credentials, hoping to be noticed, recognized, and eventually welcomed.

Challenges Ahead: The Long Road to Acceptance

While Morocco’s bold move deserves acknowledgement, the country faces stiff competition. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Egypt, with their formidable economies and strategic geopolitical positions, have also shown eagerness to align with BRICS.

The crucial question remains: What does Morocco bring to the table? The upcoming summit, while defining the criteria for expansion, will not necessarily crown new members. But it will set the stage for strategic alliances and relationships that can sway the decision in the future.

It’s about gauging mutual benefits and potential collaborations. For Morocco, this means showcasing its strengths while also strategically navigating through the maze of international diplomacy.

Morocco’s strategic location, bridging Europe and Africa, coupled with its burgeoning economic landscape, might be its ace. But will it be enough? Only time and the BRICS nations’ discernment will tell. The August gathering, though not a definitive moment of acceptance or rejection, will be a thermometer for Morocco’s chances.

In a world where alliances shift like desert sands, Morocco’s bid to join BRICS is both daring and deliberate. As the summit nears and global leaders converge, the economic narratives of the future are about to be rewritten.

Whether Morocco will be a protagonist in this evolving story is something we all await with bated breath. And while BRICS’ growing influence is undeniable, it remains to be seen how the collective will shape its future and which nations it will embrace in its journey forward.

