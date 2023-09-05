More challenges ahead for global finance, says expert

Description With heightened concerns over a stalling economic recovery and the unfolding impact of elevated interest rates, global finance remains in precarious territory. G20 leaders gathered in New Delhi are now bracing for new obstacles in the financial realm, particularly with vulnerable sectors like real estate poised on the brink. Real Estate: A Sector Under Watch … Read more

With heightened concerns over a stalling economic recovery and the unfolding impact of elevated interest rates, global finance remains in precarious territory.

G20 leaders gathered in New Delhi are now bracing for new obstacles in the financial realm, particularly with vulnerable sectors like real estate poised on the brink.

Real Estate: A Sector Under Watch

The chair of the Financial Stability Board based in Basel, Klaas Knot, has specifically emphasized concerns around the real estate sector. The reason? This segment is particularly sensitive to fluctuations in interest rates.

While acknowledging the relative calm in financial markets in the last few months – a breather that followed a series of significant financial disruptions like the fall of Europe’s Credit Suisse and upheavals involving US lenders – Knot asserts that the appearance of stability can be deceptive.

The ripple effect of higher interest rates doesn’t manifest immediately in the real economy. A significant portion of borrowers operates on fixed-rate loans, agreed upon before the major central banks like the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, and the Bank of England tightened the monetary reins.

The tightening, an attempt to counteract spiraling inflation, is a process that involves a certain temporal lag. This delay is part of why the real estate sector’s vulnerability is profound and poses risks to those financially linked to it.

The Need for Evolved Regulatory Mechanisms

Knot’s observations don’t stop at interest rates and their ramifications. He takes a clear stand on the necessity of ensuring that global bank capital rules, set in place by regulators in 2017 and expected to be operational by 2023, are effectively enforced. These aren’t just arbitrary rules; they serve as safety nets designed to mitigate further market stress points.

The discussion also ventures into the realm of non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs). These entities, which range from hedge funds and insurers to private credit, also warrant stricter regulatory oversight. The intention? To implement reforms that counteract risks lurking in these markets.

However, this is easier said than done. There’s an evident lack of sync among regions in terms of implementing measures to regulate NBFIs. The variations span aspects like bond market liquidity, margins, and open-ended funds.

A notable discrepancy arose when the US declared it would delay the bank capital regime’s implementation until mid-2025. This decision lags behind the timelines set by the EU and the UK. While these protocols are seen as the final piece of post-global financial crisis regulation, the rapidly evolving financial landscape is already forcing policymakers to re-evaluate and refine the existing regulatory framework. It’s an acknowledgment of the new vulnerabilities that have surfaced recently.

In light of these financial tremors, the FSB is gearing up to release a comprehensive report. This anticipated document will delve into the crucial lessons extracted from the banking upheavals of the current year and outline the strategic imperatives moving forward. It’s abundantly clear that the global finance landscape is not as steadfast as it might seem on the surface.

Underlying vulnerabilities and sector-specific challenges, such as those looming over real estate, pose significant threats. If the guardians of our financial world want to ensure stability, they need to act with foresight, enforce regulations consistently, and be prepared to recalibrate strategies as new challenges arise. Only by adopting a proactive, rather than reactive, approach can we hope to navigate the stormy seas of global finance in the coming months.

