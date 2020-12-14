TL:DR Breakdown

Monero price prediction expects $160 in the next two days

Bullish momentum seems unyielding into mid-December

Bearish activity diminishing

Volatility decreasing as XMR price rises

Conclusion expects bulls to remain in control until at least the weekend

Monero (XMR), like other cryptos, took a strong hit from the Bitcoin price drop in late November 2020, but has went against the tide since. The market opened the today today on the 14th of December 2020 at an XMR price of $152.01.

Many cryptos have seen bearish activity through the weekend that follows as we start the week today. Even Bitcoin is seeing red figures on CoinMarketCap today, but XMR price seems to stand out amongst the crowd.

While other crypto remain bearish, XMR has seen an almost nine percent increase in the last seven days and is up four percent on the day alone.

At the time of writing, XMR price is $152.69 – up 4.07 percent on the day opening price.

Use the oscillator below to check what role XMR might play in your portfolio.