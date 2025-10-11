TSMC supplier MKS rides the AI demand wave, abandoning $1B chemical unit

MKS Instruments has decided to sell off its billion-dollar chemicals division. The sale is reportedly already in the advanced stage.

The decision to offload its chemicals division follows the surge in demand for AI infrastructure, as companies across the technology sector realign their strategies to benefit from the innovation boom.

MKS moves for semiconductor growth

MKS Instruments, a Massachusetts-based supplier to major semiconductor manufacturers including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), is preparing to sell a $1B specialty chemicals division, which it acquired as part of its $5.1B takeover of Atotech in 2021.

The division up for sale brings in roughly $100M in adjusted annual earnings and its major function is to supply the technology used to apply coatings and finishes to cars and industrial equipment.

MKS intends to keep the parts of the business that produce equipment for semiconductor and circuit board manufacturing.

The sale process is reportedly at an advanced stage, but there is no guarantee a deal will be finalized. The company’s shares closed at $121.30 on Friday, representing an increase of 14.4% year-to-date, giving it a market capitalization of $8.3B.

AI demand fuels investor confidence

In recent months, MKS has attempted to persuade investors that its tools and systems are important to fulfilling the surge in semiconductor demand. The company supplies some of the world’s largest chipmakers, including TSMC, Applied Materials, and Lam Research.

During its August earnings call, Chief Executive John Lee said that the company’s double-digit growth in its electronics and packaging departments shows the growing complexity of modern electronics applications and validates the firm’s role in supporting innovation.

“Complex electronics applications like AI are driving growth,” Lee said. MKS’s semiconductor and electronics divisions delivered revenue growth that exceeded analyst expectations in the most recent quarter.

The global AI boom, led by rising demand for data center infrastructure and advanced chips from companies like Nvidia, TSMC, and Intel, has triggered a wave of investment in the semiconductor supply chain. MKS has benefited directly from this momentum due to chipmakers expanding production capacity and seeking more advanced tools to meet processing demands.

The sale of MKS’s chemicals division has reportedly attracted interest from a range of strategic buyers and private equity firms. Earlier this month, Carlyle Group struck a €7.7B deal to acquire a majority stake in BASF’s coatings unit, with BASF retaining a minority share.

Notably, Carlyle previously owned 79% of Atotech before MKS acquired it in 2021.

