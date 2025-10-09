🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
AMDNvidiaOpenAITSMC

TSMC sales soar 30% on surging AI chip demand

2 mins read
831663
TSMC sales soar 30% on surging AI chip demandPhoto by Cedrik Wesche on Unsplash.

Contents

1. TSMC sees significant increase in sales amid increased AI adoption rate
2. Nvidia and OpenAI’s deal raises concerns in the tech industry
Share link:

In this post:

  • TSMC’s Q3 sales jumped 30% to a record $32.5 billion.
  • Strong demand for AI chips from Nvidia, AMD, and OpenAI boosted growth.
  • Big deals in AI raise concerns about a potential market bubble.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC), the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, has reported a 30% increase in sales for the third quarter. This upswing in sales has resulted from the growing demand for AI as the tech company continues to make billions of dollars in investments in the technology.

This announcement followed the tech giant’s release of its monthly sales data for the three months ending in September, which highlighted a record revenue of NT$989.9 billion, equivalent to approximately $32.5 billion.

The record surpasses analysts’ earlier prediction, as they had anticipated an average of NT$962.8 billion. 

TSMC sees significant increase in sales amid increased AI adoption rate

The Taiwanese tech company has solidified its position as a key supplier of AI chips, supplying these semiconductor devices to leading tech firms such as Nvidia Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., and Broadcom Inc. Additionally, it manufactures processors for Apple’s iPhones and other devices.

Meanwhile, US tech companies such as Nvidia and OpenAI have been investing billions in the AI ecosystem to enhance their cloud computing capabilities. TSMC management has taken this strategy as a major driver for long-term growth.

Although recent concerns about “circular” agreements among these firms bear the markings of a bubble starting to form, TSMC’s latest sales figures show that the AI momentum remains steady.

See also  China's BYD breaks out in UK with shocking 880% surge in EV sales

The Taiwanese company will publish the results for the third quarter of the year on October 16. 

Nvidia and OpenAI’s deal raises concerns in the tech industry 

Earlier, Nvidia had agreed to a significant investment of about $100 billion in OpenAI to help the leading AI startup develop data centers with the ability to power a large city. OpenAI, in return, pledged to use Nvidia’s chips in these data centers.

Some observers were quick to criticize the deal for being too “circular.” However, this did not stop OpenAI from moving forward. Interestingly, the San Francisco AI company made a similar deal with AMD, Nvidia’s rival. 

In this agreement, OpenAI agreed to utilize tens of billions of dollars’ worth of the company’s chips as it is set to become one of the largest shareholders of AMD as part of the partnership.

Notably, this is the first time in history that such a substantial amount of money has been invested in a technology that is still largely unproven for generating profits, despite possessing considerable potential for doing so. These investments typically originate from two major entities: Nvidia and OpenAI. 

In the meantime, sources have highlighted that the recent surge in deals between the two tech giants raises concerns that their complex business relationships may artificially inflate a trillion-dollar market for AI. 

See also  China markets reopen as AI optimism clashes with weak spending

Nearly every sector of the economy is affected, as the excitement and expansion of AI infrastructure spread across various markets, including debt, equity, real estate, and energy. 

Join Bybit now and claim a $50 bonus in minutes

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan