Popular tech reviewer MKBHD gives thumbs down to Solana’s Saga crypto phone

Solana Mobile’s Saga, a specialized crypto phone, received a less-than-stellar review from popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, known as MKBHD. Despite its high build quality and unique crypto-centric features, the phone’s limited appeal and average specifications have raised questions about its value proposition in the competitive smartphone market.

The Saga was developed in collaboration with OSOM, a company with experience in Android development for tech giants like Google, Apple, and Intel. Initially priced at $1,000, the phone’s cost was reduced in August 2023 to attract more users. The device comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display, 12 GB RAM, and 512 GB storage. Unique to the Saga is the Solana Mobile Stack (SMS), a suite of custom add-ons that integrate crypto functionality into the phone’s hardware and software.

In April, we introduced Saga with a clear vision: to put web3 at your fingertips. We continue to work to bring more people into the ecosystem and drive web3’s mobile future. Today, we are reducing the price of Saga to $599.



Over the past four months, Saga users embraced the… pic.twitter.com/qpC1BHiqZ7 — Solana Mobile 🌱 (@solanamobile) August 9, 2023

MKBHD’s critique: Niche features don’t justify the price

MKBHD praised the phone’s build quality, mentioning its matte stainless steel frame and ceramic back. However, he criticized the phone’s average specifications, including its 4,100 milliamp-hour battery and mediocre cameras. According to MKBHD, these specs do not justify the phone’s initial high price tag, which likely contributed to its subsequent price reduction.

The YouTuber also scrutinized the Saga’s crypto-centric features, such as the SMS and the Seed Vault, which stores private keys separately from other data. While these features are unique, MKBHD argued that they limit the phone’s utility for users interested in blockchains other than Solana. He also noted that the phone’s custom “dapp” store, which offers a curated list of crypto applications, is not exclusive to the Saga and will soon be available on other devices.

MKBHD concluded his review by questioning the Saga’s value, especially given its price drop and niche crypto features. He advised most people to steer clear of the Saga, as it offers limited appeal beyond its specialized crypto functionalities. This sentiment was echoed by another review, which also highlighted the phone’s niche appeal and average specifications.

The negative review of the Solana Saga largely stemmed from its limited appeal, highlighting the siloed approach of the crypto industry. To encourage mainstream adoption and mass market appeal, greater collaboration between different blockchains is needed.