Stressors are part of life and may even have a useful purpose, to be sure. But the heightened level of anxiety or stress over COVID-19 is debilitating and nothing close to being useful. Stress from COVID 19 is attributed majorly to fear of contagion, uncertainty about the future, and social distancing. As reported even before Covid 19, losses from stress in the European Union are estimated at Euro 44 billion per year. This includes expenses to cover 280 million lost working days, psychotherapists’ fees and sick leaves.

It’s not surprising that a global pandemic would exacerbate feelings of stress and fear. What is needed is understanding of how to manage those feelings, how to recognize symptoms of clinical depression and anxiety, as well as when, how, and where to get help. Out of that backgrounder, Neurogress proposes as solution the NeVRoPlex software and hardware complex, which could reduce the level of stress in people and increase their concentration.

The good news is that the effectiveness of the complex has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, as announced by Konstantin Gorbunov, Neurogress CEO. Highlights of the certificate gave in detail the processes involved.

The effectiveness of VR therapy with biofeedback as a method (technology) for overcoming stress was assessed together with neurotic symptoms (anxiety, neurotic depression, manifestations of the asthenic symptom complex, obsessive-phobic symptoms, etc.). The dynamics of changes in the psychological state in healthy people were tracked using multimodal interactive adaptive VR-neurointerfaces for mass consumption. The possibilities of using neuro-meditation technologies implemented using emotionally colored locations to form “resource states” (optimizing the functional state of the BHC and CNS) were experimentally tested.

In particular, 100 VR-meditation procedures (300 sessions in total) were performed in each subgroup. The CONCLUSION of the assessment reads in part:

“The analysis of the results obtained made it possible to formulate the following conclusions:

VR-meditation can be effectively used as monotherapy (10 sessions) in the correction of symptoms of neurotic anxiety in the absence of any concomitant neurotic symptoms;”

The Ministry of Health (Minzdrav) is the federal executive body responsible for drafting and implementing government policy and legal regulation in the area of healthcare, mandatory health insurance, the production and distribution of pharmaceuticals for medical use.

Due to the pressing need for coming up with solutions, Neurogress is now mainly dedicated to defeat stress and prolong life. There were verifiable results which showed that the use of the NeVRoPlex complex by employees in companies leads to a decrease in their stress level, as a result of which labor productivity increases by 26.5%, and this is a direct saving of the company’s financial resources.

What’s the NeVRoPlex software and hardware complex?

The NeVRoPlex (pronounced as neuroplex) complex allows reduction of stress, thereby improving the quality of life. As the psychological state is strengthened, the body is consequently protected as well from diseases by increasing the level of concentration and meditation.

The complex or suite includes:

VR headset/goggles Neurointerface (a device to track the human condition by taking the EEG of their brain) Proprietary algorithm for collecting and processing data from the neurointerface, as well as determining the user’s current state and choosing suitable content based on the obtained results AI- and computer-vision-based software, which alerts people that they are close to the state of stress and need to use NeVRoPlex suite to improve their condition

The better psychological state with the use of the complex apparently further results in wellness of the body, increased resistance to diseases, as well as increased level of concentration and meditation.

After seeing the NeVRoPlex suite in the 2019 Barcelona Healthy Hab Summit in Barcelona, NOVARTIS, the global healthcare company based in Switzerland, has asked for a private demonstration. Another promising collaboration is with the Barcelona Healthy Hub where NeVRoPlex was met with an enthusiastic response by investors and health enthusiasts among the audience.

This year’s McKinsey Global Survey on Artificial Intelligence comments on the increase in interest on AI adoption:

” But the AI technology is far from stalled: one-fifth of companies are deriving at least 5 percent of their earnings from AI, and they plan to further their investments in this still-promising technology. “

Perhaps, this open-mindedness is brought about by dire circumstances and people are willing to try innovative ways to take care of their mental health. A new day is perhaps dawning for neural discoveries as neurotechnology is of great importance in the positive psychological state of the people in beating the COVID-19 crisis.