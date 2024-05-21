Microsoft Integrates Copilot AI Into Xbox and PC Games

Microsoft has revealed plans to include Copilot AI in Xbox and PC games such as Minecraft which is one of their most popular game globally.

The company showed this new feature during the last Surface and AI event and disclosed how Copilot AI can help gamers with guides, tips, and tricks.

Copilot AI’s Role in Minecraft

At the event, Microsoft gave a demonstration of Copilot AI in action in Minecraft. In the demo, a player asked Copilot to craft a sword. The AI assistant assisted the player by informing the player what was in the inventory and what was lacking. When the player came across zombies, Copilot suggested the best way to escape from them.

The focus will be on assisting gamers in advancing in their games and answering any questions without having to exit the game to seek guides on the internet. The Copilot experience is made to be like talking with a friend while playing. The demo was impressive, but it is yet to be seen how this integration would work in real-life applications.

AI assistants have been noted to provide incorrect information sometimes, which can be termed hallucinations. This may have an effect in the gaming world, but this would be known once the players have access to the feature.

Enhanced Gaming Experience With Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft also introduced a new category of Windows PCs called Copilot+ PCs at the event. These PCs come with neural chips that provide extra advantages over standard PCs. One of the key features is the integration of Copilot AI, which is designed to assist players in various Xbox and PC games through natural language conversations.

Real time conversations with your AI companion Copilot, powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4o. Source: Microsoft

The potential benefits that Copilot AI brings with it are best illustrated through its incorporation into games such as Minecraft. Players can get help right away, and this helps to avoid frustration when one has been stuck. This feature could be beneficial in improving the gaming experience by providing relevant information within the game.

Copilot+ PCs To Be Powered by AI Processors

For the new Copilot+ PCs, leading processor makers such as Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm will introduce artificial intelligence processors. The above chips are Windows-based and are associated with its Copilot assistant. The target audience for Copilot+ PCs will be major PC brands like Dell, HP, Acer, Asus, Samsung, and Lenovo with Microsoft aiming at selling about 50 million units.

Besides these new PCs, Microsoft also revealed new forms of Surface Laptop and Surface Pro. These devices will include the new Snapdragon X processors, which will offer improved performance. Microsoft claims that new Snapdragon X Plus/Elite chips are 86% faster than the previous model for the Surface Laptop, and 90% for the Surface Pro.

The Copilot AI feature represents a new level of innovation for Microsoft’s Xbox and PC gamers. By being able to assist and guide players whenever they get stuck or lost in a game, Copilot AI could make the game more accessible and enjoyable for players of all skill levels.

