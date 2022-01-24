TL;DR Breakdown

• The Mexican fashion designer Encinas is expanding his popularity in the NFT trade.

• Gerardo Encinas auctions his first non-fungible pieces starting at $100.

Gerardo Encinas, a famous Mexican fashion designer residing in Columbus – Ohio, has just become the first designer in the city to launch his own NFT designs. Encinas is noted for creating the largest collection of bridal and red carpet gowns, plus he owns a boutique in Columbus.

The 38-year-old designer is trying to excel in all fields and is now heading towards the NFT market. Encinas believes that the NFT technology will enable his designer pieces to be showcased to a more receptive audience.

Gerardo Encinas arrives at the NFTs market

The NFT market is rising, and not surprisingly, great designers like Gerardo Encinas try to take advantage of it. Encinas believes that NFTs trading could be the best option to expand his work into a new market.

The designer contacted the CEO of the Columbus Fashion Council company, Thomas McClure, to explain his entrepreneurial proposal. McClure has been exploring the NFT market for months and is keen to support the designer’s self-named “Encinas Designs” project. According to McClure, the designer has a lot to prove in the virtual space through his wedding dresses.

Encinas launched his first NFT collection under “But Make it Fashion.” The holder of each piece controls its value and the NFT smart contract. According to reports, the NFT pieces are trading at the starting price of $100.

Encinas collection is available on OpenSea

Gerardo Encinas, a great prospect in fashion design, has just launched his first NFT collection. The Encinas NFT auction will offer an extended contract that will store the piece and a credit of up to $100 to purchase products from his boutique in Columbus.

Encinas will have the support of McClure, who is an influential figure in the world of fashion. McClure clarifies that the NFT auction will be honest and preserve its transparency and originality, so everyone is encouraged to participate. The head of the fashion NGO seeks to support Gerardo Encinas in all aspects so his pieces can reach other countries.

Gerardo Encinas’s NFT collection is available on OpenSea, the leading non-fungible token auction platform. The NFTs are offered at 0.0325 ETH, which would correspond to about $100 as of Ethereum price today. However, Encinas’s NFT pieces are expected to increase in value following the rise of the cryptocurrency.

On January 24, 2021, Encinas will launch a new dress from the same NFT collection.