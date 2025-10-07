🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
METSOL

Meteora releases documentation ahead of liquidity generation event

2 mins read
830198
Meteora unveils Phoenix Rising tokenomics plan ahead of liquidity generation event

1. ‘LGE’ will unlock all tokens for holders
2. Meteora to reconfigure airdrops through liquidity distributor
3. Meteora hits $200 billion cumulative DEX volume
In this post:

  • Meteora, a Solana-based decentralized exchange, has unveiled detailed MET tokenomics ahead of its October 23 liquidity generation event.
  • The launch introduces the “Phoenix Rising Plan,” featuring a 100% token unlock for stakeholders and a new liquidity distributor airdrop model.
  • The protocol’s MET distribution allocates 48% of supply at TGE, emphasizing community participation and long-term alignment over team capitalization.

Decentralized exchange Meteora has released the economics of its upcoming MET token, just two weeks ahead of its planned liquidity generation event (LGE), scheduled for October 23.

The Solana-based liquidity protocol shared details of MET in a Medium post published on Tuesday, unveiling what it calls the “Phoenix Rising Plan.” The tokenomics is meant to eliminate inflation and continuous unlocks, in tandem with the project’s promise for transparency and community participation.

Meteora stated that the Phoenix Rising Plan will see all allocated MET tokens liquidated from the outset, with no vesting periods for stakeholders, except for the core team and the Meteora reserve. 

‘LGE’ will unlock all tokens for holders

Meteora’s token generation event (TGE) plans to unlock 100% for all stakeholders except the team and long-term reserves. According to the published distribution details, 20% of MET will go to Mercurial stakeholders, while 15% will be distributed to users of Meteora under the platform’s LP stimulus plan.

The allocation also commits 3% for launchpads and the launchpool ecosystem, 2% for off-chain contributors, 3% for Jupiter stakers stimulus package, and another 3% for centralized exchanges, market makers, and related entities. 

An additional 2% will be distributed to stake-to-earn M3M3 memecoin holders. M3M3 allows users who hold memecoins to stake them and compete for fee rewards derived from liquidity pools that are permanently locked. Only the top stakers, like the top 100 stakeholders by stake size, are eligible for these rewards.

Still, Meteora’s internal team and reserve tokens will be subject to long-term vesting schedules. The team will receive 18% of the total supply, which will be vested linearly over a six-year period. The Meteora reserve, accounting for 34%, will follow the same vesting period.

Meteora believes this higher initial float could “break apart the low-float/high-FDV models” common in most token launches.

Meteora to reconfigure airdrops through liquidity distributor

MET’s launch will include a mechanism dubbed the “liquidity distributor,” where instead of early buyers receiving claimable tokens that may prompt immediate selling, recipients will receive a liquidity position that automatically earns trading fees as they gradually “sell” their airdrop exposure over time.

Meteora decided to embed the distribution into liquidity pools, allowing airdrop token holders to earn yield through trading fees, rather than needing to sell tokens manually.

The platform said that 10% of MET’s circulating supply will be distributed via the liquidity distributor at TGE, and participants can choose their preferred liquidity position

According to the Solana LP, this enables the project to bootstrap liquidity for the MET debut without requiring the team to supply tokens directly. Liquidity will come from the community, which will also benefit from trading revenue and fees.

“This will lead to high volume (fees) for our LP Army and Launch Pool, and lays the foundation for Meteora in the future,” the team stated.

Meteora hits $200 billion cumulative DEX volume

The 24-hour trading volume of Meteora was $358.1 million, up 35.9% from the previous day, according to statistics from CoinGecko. In addition, data from DefiLlama shows that the platform has made almost $208.7 billion since its start in February 2023 and $30.5 billion in the past 30 days.

Among other DEXs, it ranks seventh in total value locked (TVL) with $706.54 million, $300 million less than sixth-place Balancer. Meteora has listed over 840 coins, including wrapped Solana (wSOL), wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC), and popular memecoins such as Official Trump and Popcat.

