When is the Meteora token coming: DEX hints at readiness for upcoming TGE and airdrop

Meteora may be getting closer to a token generation event and an airdrop. The Solana-based DEX hinted at becoming a TGE platform itself, for its native token and for other projects.

Meteora may be getting ready for its token generation event. The DEX platform has been expanding its reach in the past few months and has hinted at launching a native token. Additionally, Meteora may become a platform for other projects to announce and market their own TGE.

Meteora was one of the projects with a long waiting time for launching its native ticker, MET. So far, the protocol has worked as a tokenless exchange, relying on stablecoin liquidity and SOL trading.

Meteora announces TGE readiness

The Meteora team recently posted a thread on the potential for an upcoming TGE. For now, Meteora has no set date, but it has hinted at advanced readiness for an airdrop. The DEX concluded Season 1 of point farming, with Season 2 still ongoing. The DEX announced plans to scale its trading capabilities, growing its user base.

When is the $MET TGE. The Question we have been asked a million of times.

And we love that. Because we know you are as excited as we are. And for once hopefully this answers that question one last time. pic.twitter.com/DcEQ7BuvFF — Meteora (@MeteoraAG) September 10, 2025

Meteora’s team announced it wants to avoid a long wait, but will make sure the DEX is technologically sound before releasing the MET airdrop and opening the door to other projects.

How to get the Meteora airdrop

Meteora divided its point farming into two seasons. On June 30, the snapshot was taken for activities from 2024 onward. After that, Meteora released the point checker for all Season 1 participants.

Currently, Meteora has opened Season 2, starting from July 1. To have a chance for an airdrop, users must follow the rules of the LP Stimulus proposal. Users get 1,000 points per $1 in trading fees, and 1 point for each $1 in value locked daily. To gain points, users must join the Meteora liquidity pools as LP providers or traders. Meteora is currently among the top 10 Solana DEXs, with over $889M in value locked. The market achieves over $20B in total volumes.

Multiple addresses fall below those cutoff rewards and will not be eligible for an airdrop. For small-scale users, the small points balance will not translate into a MET airdrop. Meteora also cut down on fake points and wash trading to minimize inflated point balances. Wallets reported for suspicious liquidity pool activity will be blacklisted.

Meteora will also add a new type of token claim directly through a liquidity pool. TGE recipients will be able to directly use MET tokens to provide liquidity. This form of airdrop will be optional and will be tested for deploying to other projects.

As of September 10, there was no fixed date on the TGE and airdrop. Any links requiring a wallet connection may be used to drain wallets through malicious smart contracts. Meteora has not released an official airdrop checker, and all other links are also a vector of attack.

So far, Meteora has only hinted at a possible TGE event in October, without setting a specific date.

Join Bybit now and claim a $50 bonus in minutes